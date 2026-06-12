Did the Charlotte Hornets' Rumored Interest in Domantas Sabonis Tip Their Offseason Plans?

This offseason represents an inflection point in the Charlotte Hornets' decade-long rebuild.

Although the 2026 season ended with the Hornets missing the playoffs for the 10th straight year, the longest active drought in the NBA, Charlotte is on the upswing for the first time in recent memory. With their core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel locked in place, a treasure trove of future assets in tow, a proven coaching staff leading the bench, and a venturesome front office calling the shots, the arrow is clearly pointed up in the Queen City.

And according to recent reporting, the Hornets are looking to strike while the iron is hot.

Multiple insiders have linked Charlotte to the Sacramento Kings three-time All-Star center Domantas Sabonis -- is there fire near that smoke?

While I personally am wary about how Sabonis would fit in Charlotte and also unsure how substantiated the Hornets' interest in him is, I do think the rumors paint a clear picture about how Jeff Peterson and company are planning to attack this offseason.

With the Ball, Miller, and Knueppel secured, Charlotte will be on the hunt for a major upgrade in the front court.

Big Fish Hunting

Mike Scotto of HoopsHype recently joined Kyle Bailey on WFNZ sports radio in Charlotte and echoed my sentiment saying: "Charlotte is going to look at other centers on the market. I'm making calls and trying to see some other people that they are looking at to get confirmation, but I have heard other people they are looking at."

Who could those other people be? A few names come to mind.

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley could find themselves moved this offseason due to Cleveland's bout with the second apron. After getting swept by the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cavaliers have some business to do this offseason to get their affairs in order.

The Nets are primed to make a major step forward in the East next season with no icentive to tank again (their 2027 first round pick is in the hands of the Houston Rockets), and either Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe could find themselves as the odd-man-out in Brooklyn.

Is a run at Giannis at all plausible for Charlotte? Could Miami look to reset and move Bam Adebayo if Antetokounmpo gets dealt elsewhere? What about Jalen Williams or Chet Holmgren in the unlikely event of a shake-up in Oklahoma City? Or could a more marginal move like Isaiah Hartenstein be in the cards?

The possibilities are endless, especially in the modern NBA world that can change on a whim if a marquee player requests a trade.

Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner are useful players to have in your rotation, but Charlotte could still use a game-breaking presence in their front court that would allow the two incumbent centers to maximize their impact in scaled down roles -- especially Diabate who could be the Hornets' version of Mitchell Robinson if he comes off the bench.

Miles Bridges, a trusted veteran who does deserve credit for sacrificing his counting stats in order to allow Charlotte's young core to take off, was statistically the least impactful member of the Hornets' historic starting five, and represents the most expendable member of it based on his contract.

I can't promise that the Hornets' offseason will end with an All-Star caliber front court player making his way to Charlotte, but if you follow the bread crumbs, you'll quickly realize that it would if Jeff Peterson has his way.

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