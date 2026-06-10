Breaking Down the Charlotte Hornets' Rumored Interest in Domantas Sabonis

Ever since Jeff Peterson said that the Charlotte Hornets would push their chips in when the time was right, fans of the franchise have fine-tuned their ears to the latest trade buzz around the league and crafted countless mock trades for star players of every shape and size.

One of those players, Domantas Sabonis, has long been rumored as a trade target for the Hornets without much substance behind the gossip.

Until now.

Sam Amick, a trusted source for NBA transaction news, published this nugget buried in a recent article about Gregg Popovich and his impact on the San Antonio Spurs push for the title.

"Per league sources, Sacramento and Charlotte have had recent talks about Kings big man Domantas Sabonis. While a deal is not imminent and appears unlikely before the June 23 draft, sources say the Hornets have some interest in the 30-year-old, three-time All-Star. The problem for now, it seems, is that the Kings have been hoping to land one of Charlotte’s two first-round picks (they have Nos. 14 and 18) in the deal, and the Hornets have signaled a desire to retain their picks and discuss Sabonis later in the summer. Sabonis has two seasons left on his deal ($45.4 million next season and $48.6 million in 2027-28)."

Why it Makes Sense for Charlotte

Sabonis holds career averages of 16.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game with two All-NBA awards on his mantle. He is a supremely physical playmaking hub that would hum in Charles Lee's dizzying half court offense that revolves around hard screens, quick decision-making, and long-range marksmanship. Sabonis himself isn't a great shooter, but he is an elite passer and screener for his size that would function nicely around a perimeter group that has as much shooting talent as Charlotte.

To boot, Sabonis would give the Hornets the interior presence on offense they severely lacked in their run to the playoffs that fell short. He is an elite interior presence that gobbles up offensive rebounds (Sabonis has been an above-average offensive rebounder in all but one season of his career) and finishes at a solid clip around the rim.

Reasons for Hesitancy

The veteran big man is a heavy-footed perimeter defender who offers no resistance at the rim. He also doesn't offer any sort of spacing component to the Hornets' offense, making him a clunky fit alongside both Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Not being interested in Sabonis for those reasons feels silly when I've detailed my interest in draft prospects like Morez Johnson Jr. and Hannes Steinbach, but Sabonis' contractual situation and age is the key difference here.

Sabonis is set to make $45.4M as a 30-year-old in 2026-27 and $48.6M the following year -- that's a lot of money to owe a big man on the wrong side of 30 who isn't a clean fit with your current roster. He has been an ironman for the majority of his career, but Sabonis suffered a torn meniscus that he needed a February surgery to repair. Charlotte wouldn't be trading for prime Sabonis, this move does come with plenty of risk.

If there are other moves to follow, mainly the addition of a floor spacing five that could accentuate Sabonis' skills on both ends of the floor, I could be talked into a trade package that doesn't include any of Charlotte's picks in 2026-2028.

Potential Trade Package

If the trade is something along the lines of Miles Bridges, Josh Green (two expiring contracts that would totally open up the Kings' salary book long-term), and the 2029 pick Charlotte acquired from Phoenix in the Mark Williams trade (least favorable of CLE, UTA and MIN), I'm all ears. With two 2026 draft picks in tow and some wiggle room in free agency, the Hornets could totally re-shape their front court and cultivate an environment that would bring out the best in Sabonis and maximize his synergy with Charlotte's back court.

Domantas Sabonis Mock Trade | Spotrac Trade Machine

On the flip side, if Sacramento stays firm on their asking price of one of the Hornets' premier top-20 picks in this draft or the next, I think Charlotte would be wise to direct their interest elsewhere and continue to stay the course in their patient rebuild that has already proven to be prudent. This is a move that the Hornets don't have to make, and it's not one that is likely to elevate them up the rungs of the Eastern Conference.

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