Every 2026 Draft Pick the Charlotte Hornets Owns and How They Could Use Them

It could be a pretty quick 2026 NBA Draft for the Charlotte Hornets if they decide to make a move up in the first round to go get their guy, using their two 2026 firsts to make it happen. They don't hold a second-round selection in this year's draft and don't appear to have much of an interest in making a pick in the second.

So, what could the Hornets be looking to do with the 14th and 18th picks? Here's how they may use them.

Round 1, Pick 14: Frontcourt depth

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Possible targets: F Hannes Steinbach (Washington), F Morez Johnson Jr. (Michigan), F Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan)

It's pretty obvious that the Hornets are going to address the frontcourt in a big way this offseason. If they keep both firsts, they could double dip there to have two cracks at getting it right, or they could take one with the first pick and then add to the group via free agency or trade. Taking anything but a power forward or center here would be a bit shocking, to say the least. The only way that happens is if someone unexpectedly falls or all of Charlotte's top frontcourt options are picked, and the safer play is a guard or wing.

Round 1, Pick 18: Backup guard/Coby White insurance

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles against Akron Zips guard Evan Mahaffey (12) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Possible targets: Christian Anderson, Labaron Philon Jr., Cameron Carr

As we've seen over the years, if the Hornets don't have someone who can run the show when LaMelo Ball is on the bench, things can go sideways in a hurry. I put Coby White insurance in here because you just don't know what will happen there, although there's a strong chance he returns. But even if White remains in place, the Hornets could still use another guard who can handle the ball. Tre Mann, you would think, is on his way out, and with all due respect to Sion James, the ball just can't be in his hands. Taking one of the above players gives Charlotte adequate backcourt depth and some versatility with lineup combinations.

The package deal

Charlotte Hornets

Possible trade-up scenarios: Sacramento Kings (No. 7), Dallas Mavericks (No. 9), Milwaukee Bucks (No. 10).

I never want to say never, but trading back is probably off the table. And trading the 18th pick alone is probably not going to net you much unless you package a player with it, so that leads me to believe that if the Hornets do make a trade, it would be by sending both 14 and 18 out to move up the board and perhaps into the top 10. If Charlotte gets the sense that the top guy on their board could go and they feel like they're within striking distance to make a deal happen, Jeff Peterson isn't going to sit on his hands.

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