Everything Hornets Fans Should Know for the 2026 NBA Draft: Picks, Targets + Rumors

The 2026 NBA Draft is just around the corner, and here soon, we'll know which young prospects will be heading to the Queen City to be a part of this exciting and energetic core.

To get you prepared for the draft, I threw together this mini guide of everything you'll need to know.

Picks

1st round: No. 14, No. 18

2nd round: No picks currently

The 18th pick in the draft comes from the Orlando Magic (via MEM swap of ORL for PHX). This was acquired by Charlotte in their trade of Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic, and a 2026 2nd round pick to Phoenix in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first, which turned out to be No. 18 overall.

The Hornets don't have a second-round pick and likely won't acquire one before or during the draft. They don't have a ton of roster space or playing time for three rookies and may struggle to find minutes for both of their first-rounders.

Targets

At No. 14:

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) looks to keep the ball in bounds during the second half of the NCAA national championship game against Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

F Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan): If the Hornets want Lendeborg, there's a chance they may have to make a move up the board to secure him. He will have an immediate impact on the defensive end of the floor, but he can score it, too. Of the top Michigan prospects, he's the most game-ready and is more of a complete package.

F Morez Johnson (Michigan): Defensively, Johnson would be the Hornets' best asset in the frontcourt from day one. The physicality and toughness he plays with are unmatched. If Miles Bridges and Grant Williams are still on the roster and he's the pick, he will have limited minutes.

C Hannes Steinbach (Washington): Steinbach posted 18.5 points and 11.8 rebounds during his true freshman season with the Huskies. The physicality and defense, however, are two areas that are a little bit of a concern, at least entering the league.

F Karim Lopez (Mexico): Lopez has great length and a skill set to become a solid two-way player, but it's probably going to take some time. He would be a clear bench piece early in his career and may not even be in the rotation for the majority of his rookie year.

At No. 18

Jan 17, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) brings the ball up court against BYU Cougars guard Kennard Davis Jr. (30) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

G Christian Anderson Jr. (Texas Tech): Anderson has in the gym range. Over the course of 68 career games at Texas Tech, he connected on 40% of his shots from downtown. The Hornets love their three-point shooting, and he would be another bullet in the chamber for Charles Lee to deploy.

F Allen Graves (Santa Clara): Maybe one of the most underrated players in this year's draft, largely due to being the Sixth Man on a mid-major. That said, he does a little bit of everything well and would be a "safe" pick at this point in the draft.

G Labaron Philon Jr, (Alabama): Philon took a big jump this season offensively, essentially doubling his production from his freshman campaign. Playing through physicality at the next level is one concern for him, at least early on.

G Cameron Carr (Baylor): If Carr returned to school for one more year, there's a strong chance he would have been a lock to go in the lottery. He can score it, averaging 18.9 ppg, and had shooting splits of 49%/37%/80%, but defense is a little lacking.

F Jayden Quaintance (Kentucky): The Kentucky big man is full of athleticism and potential, but obviously the big concern with him is the knee. It's not so much whether or not he'll be good at the next level, but more of a matter of when. Do the Hornets think it's worth the roll of the dice?

Rumors

Feb 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (11) rebounds tagainst Memphis Grizzlies guard Cedric Coward (23) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

(TRADE): Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings have had discussions about veteran forward Domantas Sabonis.

(DRAFT): Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports doesn't see Michigan forward Morez Johnson falling past the Hornets at No. 14.

(TRADE): Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton is on the Hornets' radar.