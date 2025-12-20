How to watch Hornets vs. Pistons: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

What a fun night Thursday was for the Charlotte Hornets. The trio of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel shined in Ball's return, taking down the Atlanta Hawks. Can they carry that momentum with them on the road?

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this evening's clash with Detroit.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (9-18) vs. Detroit Pistons (21-6)

Date/Time: Saturday, December 20th, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where: Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena (20,332)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or NBA TV

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball (CHA): In his return to the floor on Thursday night, LaMelo put on an absolute show. He sank seven triples in the first half and hit the dagger in the final minute of the game. Ball finished the night with 28 points, 13 assists, and six rebounds. Can he do it again?

Jalen Duren (DET): Every time these two face off against one another, Duren has a little extra motivation with the Hornets taking him and then trading him away on draft night. He's been a massive piece to the Pistons' success this season, averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds per game. Ryan Kalkbrenner is among the worst centers in the league in defensive rating, so he'll have a clear advantage in the paint tonight.

As you could have expected, the Hornets are major underdogs tonight against the top team in the Eastern Conference, currently sitting as a 10.5-point dog. The over/under is at 232.5.

