Hornets' 2026 Preseason Opponents, Dates, and Times Set

The start of the Charlotte Hornets season will be here before we know it. 70 days away, to be exact.

However, before Brandon Miller and company take the court for real, the team has some tune-up games to attend to first.

On Monday, we got a look at what’s in store as Charlotte announced its preseason schedule for the 2026-2027 season.

The Hornets play their first game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Spectrum Center on October 6th. Tip time is scheduled for 7 pm. It will be the first real look at the new look of the Purple and Teal as the team prepares for life without LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, who were both traded in the offseason. It will also be the home debut for rookies Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson, who were drafted 14th and 18th in the NBA draft back in June.

Five days later, on October 11th, Charlotte is back to it for its 2nd and final game at the Spectrum Center, when it takes on the Milwaukee Bucks. Keep in mind, this will be a new-look Milwaukee team as well, now that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been traded to the Miami Heat. Like the preseason opener, this game will be played at 7 pm as well.

From there, the Hornets will take their preseason schedule on the road. They’ll battle the Celtics at TD Garden on October 14th. Tip time is 7:30. Then two nights later, on the 16th, they’ll play Memphis at the FedEx Forum. Scheduled start time is 8 pm.

Ticket information for Charlotte’s two home games, as well as a broadcast schedule, will be announced at a later date.

The Hornets regular season schedule is expected to be released within the next two to three weeks. There had been concern about a delay due to LeBron James' decision on where he would play next season; however, The Athletic reports it will still be released on schedule.

Charlotte is entering year three under head coach Charles Lee. The Hornets are now expected to be led by the young combo of Miller and Kon Knueppel. Coby White will take over point guard duties after signing an extension in the offseason. In addition to the rookies, newcomers Naz Reid, Grayson Allen, and Royce O'Neale are also expected to make an impact.

The Hornets went 44-38 this past season, making it to the play-in game before losing to Orlando. It was their best effort in ten years, which coincidentally was the last time they made the playoffs.

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