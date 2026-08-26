Hornets F Naz Reid Tabbed as a Breakout Candidate for the 2026-27 Season

If you had told me a few years ago that the Charlotte Hornets would eventually trade LaMelo Ball, and the centerpiece of the deal would be Naz Reid, in addition to a first-round pick well down the line, I wouldn't have believed you. Yet here we are.

That being said, Reid has been a rock-solid Sixth Man throughout his career, but especially over the last four years, where he's seen an increased role, playing more than 25 minutes per night. In his past three seasons, Reid has averaged 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, only starting 34 times.

With Miles Bridges being shipped to the Phoenix Suns, Reid will get his first real opportunity to be a full-time starter. The Ringer's Danny Chau likes Reid's fit with the Hornets and recently tabbed him as one of six breakout candidates for the 2026-27 season.

"The Hornets are about to learn what Wolves fans have long wondered: What if you just made Naz Reid a starter? There aren’t too many eighth-year breakouts to point to in recent memory, but there also aren’t too many players who encompass Reid’s intersection of strength and mobility, sharpshooting and ballhandling. There have been 54 players in NBA history standing at least 6-foot-9 who have attempted five or more 3-point attempts per game during a season. Of those players, only DeMarcus Cousins and Brook Lopez weighed more than Reid."

Why a big year for Naz is very possible

May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) sits on the bench before game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte's offensive philosophy is very similar to Minnesota's — spread the floor and get up a bunch of threes. The Hornets attempted the second-most threes per game a year ago (43.5) while the T-Wolves were 10th at 39.1, and that was with a big hole at the point guard spot.

Yes, LaMelo is no longer a part of the equation for Charlotte, but Coby White is much better than anything Reid worked alongside at the point a year ago. And that's as far as true point guards go, not Anthony Edwards.

Miles Bridges had a bunch of success in the system, and he was undersized. Reid doesn't have Bridges' athleticism, but he's a much more consistent shooter, and that will play well off of White, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel. Because Miller and Knueppel will garner so much of the attention, it's going to open up opportunities for Reid to cash in.

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