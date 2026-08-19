Sion James Admits 'It's Different' Without LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges & Josh Green

Sion James got introduced to how the NBA operates pretty quickly in his career. After his first season in the Association, he saw a handful of his teammates get traded, and even more if you go back to the moves Jeff Peterson made at the trade deadline.

Just like every other Hornets player has said about the offseason trades, James was surprised to see the front office make those changes.

“It was definitely a shock to the system because LaMelo Ball, JG, Miles Bridges - those are our guys. We love being around those dudes, man," he stated on Numbers On The Board. "Anytime a teammate goes somewhere else, obviously you are happy for them because maybe it’s a better situation. I don’t know. I loved having those guys. We trust JP in the front office to do what they got to do. Excited to have Naz (Reid), Grayson (Allen), all these guys that are joining us. Royce (O’Neale). We’re happy to have them, but man, it’s different. Hearing about it, seeing Melo's locker, JG's locker, MB's locker getting cleaned out and stuff... It's different, because those are the guys, but it's the nature of the business, and the reason we all play is to get better and to improve and to win a championship. The front office is just doing what they're supposed to be doing."

More veteran voices in the building

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) dribbles the ball past Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) in the first half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While LaMelo and Bridges had been around for a while, they hadn't really experienced what it takes to win. Sure, they had a few trips to the Play-In Tournament, none of which went very well. Naz Reid, Grayson Allen, and Royce O'Neale have all played a bunch of basketball and have been a part of winning for the majority of their careers. They may not be All-Star-level players, but that experience goes a long way and is something that Jeff Peterson values. Those are the types of guys that Charlotte has lacked over the years.

Things may be "different" for Sion and the rest of the returning pieces, but there is a higher level of maturity in the locker room, which will make for a rather seamless transition. These guys will build chemistry in no time, and then it will just come down to in-game execution and how they mesh together on the floor.

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