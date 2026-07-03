Hornets Land Dorian Finney-Smith & More Draft Capital in Trade with Houston Rockets

Jeff Peterson may be done making significant moves to the Charlotte Hornets roster, but he's not completely done wheeling and dealing just yet.

On Friday, the Hornets acquired veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith and three second-round picks. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the picks will be in 2027 (via Memphis), 2028 (via Houston), and 2033 (via Houston). The Hornets won't be sending anything out in the deal, as they will use part of their non-tax mid-level exception to execute the deal.

This was a salary-dumping move for the Rockets, who have created another open roster spot. Meanwhile, the Hornets further add to their war chest of draft picks while giving them another veteran depth piece on the wing.

Finney-Smith has three years remaining on his deal, getting $13.3M each year, but only the 2026-27 salary is guaranteed, meaning Charlotte can cut ties next summer if they so choose.

In 37 games last season with the Rockets, Finney-Smith averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and one assist per game while shooting a measley 33% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc. It marked the first time in his 10-year NBA career that he averaged fewer than 20 minutes a game.

Prior to his brief stint in Houston, Finney-Smith had a solid seven-year run with the Dallas Mavericks, a decent showing in parts of three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, and half a season with the Los Angeles Lakers. For his career, he's at eight points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the field and 35% from three-point range.

With this move, the Hornets now have 20 second-round picks over the next seven years, in addition to their 11 first-round picks through 2033.

What the Finney-Smith's addition means for the Hornets

Feb 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (2) dribbles against the Charlotte Hornets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finney-Smith has been mostly listed as a power forward throughout his career, but with Naz Reid, Grnat Williams, and Tidjane Salaün already in place and not nearly as many NBA-ready resources at the three, I think it's reasonable to expect that's where he will spend the majority of his minutes this season. Brandon Miller and Royce O'Neale will eat up the bulk of the minutes, but Finney-Smith can be that third option, giving Liam McNeeley more time to develop.

If the Hornets get solid production out of him in a limited role, he could be someone they throw in a trade package at the deadline, especially considering how much of his remaining $13M guaranteed will have already been paid.

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