Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 23

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets are looking to shake off a rough loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday when they take on the Utah Jazz at home on Monday night.

Houston is a massive favorite in this game, as the Jazz have been tanking to keep their top-eight protected pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Utah shut down Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) for the season, and both Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George have recently been out of the lineup.

Markkanen (probable) appears to be in line to return tonight, while George is listed as questionable.

That hasn’t moved oddsmakers, as the Rockets are favored by 13.5 points at home as they aim to stay in the mix for a top-four seed in the Western Conference.

These teams split their first two matchups this season, but Houston has a 28-point win under its belt against this Jazz team, which ranks dead last in the league in several defensive metrics.

Can Durant and company handle business to move to 19-7 at home?

Here’s a look at the betting odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Monday’s Western Conference clash.

Jazz vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +13.5 (-112)

Rockets -13.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Jazz: +575

Rockets: -850

Total

228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Jazz vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 23

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Jazz record: 18-39

Rockets record: 34-21

Jazz vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Lauri Markkanen – probable

Keyonte George – questionable

Walker Kessler – out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

Rockets Injury Report

Fred VanVleet – out

Steven Adams – out

Jae’Sean Tate – out

Tristen Newton – out

Jazz vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Lauri Markkanen OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-137)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Lauri Markkanen against Houston:

This season, Utah star Lauri Markkanen has shot the ball well from beyond the arc, knocking down 36.3 percent of his attempts while taking 7.7 per game.

At some point, his numbers are going to fall if the Jazz continue to limit his minutes – they’ve sat him in fourth quarters this month while also playing him less than 30 minutes per game – but that hasn’t been the case so far this month.

Markkanen has made two or more 3-pointers in five of his six appearances, including three games with at least three shots made from beyond the arc. The Jazz forward is still getting up a ton of attempts, taking 6.5 per game during this stretch.

That makes him an intriguing target at this discounted number on Monday, even though the Rockets rank in the top 10 in the NBA in both opponent 3-pointers made per game and opponent 3-point percentage.

I expect the Jazz star to knock down at least two shots from deep, something he’s done in 35 of his 41 games in the 2025-26 campaign.

Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

The Rockets are heavily favored on Monday against a Utah team that is clearly tanking at the moment, limiting Markkanen’s minutes while also sitting him and other key players in the fourth quarter of recent games.

So, I’m going to back the Rockets to pick up a much-needed win, as there is a chance they dominate the second half or fourth quarter of this game if Utah decides to rest players down the stretch.

The Rockets are still sixth in the NBA in both net rating and defensive rating, and that should help them make up for the fact that they have the No. 25 offense in the league over their last 15 games.

On the bright side for Houston’s offense, Utah is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and opponent points per game. So, it’s going to be tough for the Jazz to hang around in this game, especially if Markkanen doesn’t play 30-plus minutes.

The Jazz are just 7-21 overall on the road and have posted an average scoring margin of -10.2 points when they’re set as road underdogs. Houston should pick up an easy win on Monday night.

In addition to taking Houston to cover, there is a Kevin Durant prop that I like in this game that I shared in today’s best NBA props story for SI Betting. You can read that here !

Pick: Rockets -13.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

