Hornets NBA Draft Round Table: Who Will Charlotte Select With the 14th Overall Pick?

With the NBA Draft rapidly approaching, the staff at Charlotte Hornets SI is ready to take their first shot at projecting what the ascendant franchise will do on June 23rd.

There is dissent among the team in terms of who Charlotte will select, but each of our mock projections carries a similar theme that has become the consensus among Hornets fans and analysts: there will be a new front court player heading to the Queen City with the 14th overall pick.

Let's dive into our staff's projections.

Matt Alquiza: Morez Johnson Jr. - F/C - Michigan

At his end-of-season media availability, Jeff Peterson said that whoever the Hornets selected in the 2026 NBA Draft 'would be a Hornet.'

There aren't many players in Charlotte's range of draftees that embody Hornets DNA more than Morez Johnson Jr.

He stood out among Michigan's star-laden front court by excelling on the margins. Johnson make a loud impact by doing the small things: defending guards, wings and bigs, crashing the offensive glass, setting physical screens, keeping the ball moving on offense; ultimately operating as the type of connector on both ends of the floor that Charles Lee and Peterson covet.

On top of his on-court presence, Johnson Jr. has a sterling pedigree, winning championships at the FIBA and NCAA levels.

He doesn't have superstar upside, but he does project to slot in on day one as a physical, high IQ body in the front court that can stick on the floor come playoff time.

Evan Campos: Morez Johnson Jr. - F/C - Michigan

In terms of a player who will likely still be on the baord at pick 14 and someone who checks many of the boxes Jeff Petersona nd Charlotte's current regime have valued through their first two drafts, Johnson Jr. undoubetdly makes a lot of sense here.

Johnson is coming from a statistically dominant collegiate team and brings a plus-and-play skill set that should translate pretty cleanly to an NBA floor. Whether it is his ability as a weak side rim deterrent, the bruising physicality he plays with, the intriguing shooting upside, or simply the generally high floor he offers in Charlotte's range, Johnson feels like a very logical selection based on the tangible traits this front offense has consistently coveted.

Zachary Roberts: Hannes Steinbach - C - Washington

This is almost impossible to predict. For once in what seems like forever, the Hornets pick late enough taht it's really hard to imagine who will even be on the board. If Yaxel Lendeborg, Brayden Burries, or Aday Mara is avilable, it should be one of them, but they all may be gone.

In that case, which seems fairly likely, the pick might end up being Washington forward Hannes Steinbach. He is physically imposing, which is a big need. He's also a really good rebounder, which fits well with the Hornets' offensive philosophy.

Owen Watterson: Jayden Quaintance - F/C - Kentucky

This pick is terrifying because of the injury history, but the potential fit with this active Hornets' roster is undeniable; on both ends of the floor.

Quaintance could learn a lot under the wing of Moussa Diabate, too. If the Hornets pass on the Arizona State-turned Kentucky big man, it'll be because of underlying medical issues. Quaintance tore both his ACL and Meniscus and hardly played with the Wildcats. Given how much he relies on his explosive nature both offensively and defensively, you can see why the injuries start to worry you.

Charlotte isn't quite in the position to go best player available. They need a big. But within this flock of late-lottery big men...it's undeniable to me that Quaintance has the highest upside, and is the "BPA" among bigs in Charlotte's range. He may not contribute immediately, but if he does adapt to the NBA faster than expected, he could fit very nicely alongside Moussa in a double big lineup right away and not have to do much besides be an elite and mobile defender.

Those two would be terrors defensively. Quaintance can also play the five with Miles Bridges or Grant Williams out there, and his ability to play in a front court alongside Diabate is a curveball of a front court that the Hornets desparately need. They need an option that gives them a chance on the glass against elite bigs...Bridges and Williams are NOT that combo alongside Diabate.

Swing for the fences, and you may just see the ball go out of the park if you're lucky enough. It didn't work with Tidjane, but it can't deter them from swinging again. That's how you strike out.

Owen O'Connor: Allen Graves - F - Santa Clara

While it was a question mark for awhile as to whether or not Allen Graves would declare for the 2026 NBA Draft, not only has he done so, he has lottery looks by most teams in the league right now.

Graves' 11.8 points a night may not jump out to many, but he's an advanced metrics darling with a 7'0" wingspan and an 8'10" standing reach that points to him being a prennial All-Defense player. He averages 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, finshing in the 100th percentile among players at his position for steals and the 87th for blocks, while in the 74th for foul IQ.

On the offensive side of the ball, he shot 41.3% from three this season on 2.6 attempts per game, and is in the 82nd percentile for efficiency. He is also arguably the best offensive rebounder in this class (99th percentile OREB%) and would make an already elite offensive rebounding team in Charlotte into an even better one.

To put it shortly, he is a 6'8" wing who doesn't turn the ball over, shoots 40% from three, and is one of the best defensive playmakers in college baksetball. He is the type of player that will translate extremely easily to the NBA, and the Hornets should be grateful if he falls into their lap.

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