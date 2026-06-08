Hornets Trade Into Top 10 to Fix Glaring Issue in New Mock Draft Projection

I'm throwing in a twist to our weekly Charlotte Hornets On SI mock draft. We're making a trade. Each Monday, we've been projecting selections for No. 14 and No. 18, but an idea popped into my head for a move up the board, so I decided to rock with it for this week's mock.

The projected trade

Charlotte Hornets

Hornets receive: No. 10

Bucks receive: No. 14, No. 18

Why the Hornets do it: Charlotte doesn't really have room for two first-rounders on its roster and certainly doesn't have two spots in the rotation available. I don't get the sense that the Hornets are in love with the idea of bringing in two more youngsters who would be expected to have a role fairly early in their careers. But more importantly, they have the pieces to go up and get their guy, and that's the main reason behind this move.

Why the Bucks do it: Milwaukee is in a mess right now, and whether they move Giannis Antetokounmpo or not, they need help. Moving back four spots to scoop up another first-round pick in a very talented draft makes a ton of sense for them. There's not going to be a significant drop-off from the pool of players they would consider at 10 and 14, if one at all.

The projected pick: Morez Johnson Jr.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) celebrates after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Most mocks have him going anywhere between 12-16, many of which project to Charlotte. Why wait around and hope he falls to you at 14? I have a feeling more teams have him graded closer to a top-10 prospect than a mid-round selection.

The glaring weakness of Charlotte's current roster is the level of physicality. Picking Johnson would help patch some of that up immediately. He's only 6'9", but his 255-pound frame is difficult to move in the post. He isn't going to let anyone back him down to the basket or power through contact. It's like trying to move a brick wall, hence why he was named to the Big Ten's All-Defense Team this past season.

The rebounding is just as impressive, eating up 7.3 boards per game, 2.5 of which came on the offensive end — the Hornets' backcourt's biggest dream — second-chance opportunities.

Johnson is not a high-volume three-point shooter, attempting just 35 triples on the year, but he did connect on 34% of them. Most of his damage will come at the rim, leading to a 62% field goal percentage for his career.

Selecting him would allow the Hornets to potentially shop Grant Williams as well. If they opt to keep Williams, then Johnson will be slowly integrated into the rotation, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

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