3 Charlotte Hornets Who Could Have Their Jerseys Retired After Dell Curry

Later this week, against the Orlando Magic, the Charlotte Hornets will retire Dell Curry's jersey. In his playing days, he was one of the best Hornets for a long time. He's second in franchise points scored.

Curry also leads in games played, two-point field goals, personal fouls, and ranks near the top in plenty of other categories. His work as a broadcaster for the team is excellent, too, so it's no surprise he's getting honored.

The Hornets don't have an illustrious history, but which three Hornets could get their jersey retired next?

Kemba Walker

Former NBA guard Kemba Walker watches warmups between the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It's not just that Kemba Walker could get his jersey retired after Dell Curry. It's that he should. To date, he's the best Hornet of all time. He carried mediocre rosters throughout the duration of his career, making himself into an All-Star and a one-time All-NBA team member.

He leads in points scored, and he has the most threes, field goals, free throws, offensive win shares, and more. He's all over the franchise history books, and he's back as an assistant coach. Get that number 15 in the rafters as soon as possible.

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball has a ways to go before he's earned a jersey retirement, but he is probably on his way. In terms of pure talent, there's probably no one more talented to ever wear a Hornets jersey than Ball, so with time, he could get there.

He's also the most popular by far. No one the Hornets have ever had has had this much national recognition. He's a superstar in so many ways, and while that doesn't equate to basketball success, it should help push him in the direction of a jersey retirement. It's unlikely the Hornets will ever have someone more iconic.

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) dribbles up the court in the first half | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Yes, we are really scraping the bottom of the barrel here for potential jersey retirements, but the only other option that makes any sense is Gerald Henderson, who was good but probably not quite at the level of getting his jersey retired.

Kon Knueppel could end up there. He's having a historic season shooting the basketball, and he's only a rookie. That sort of skill doesn't really go away, so he could be on his way to an electric career. We're projecting here, but Knueppel is already on that sort of trajectory, and the number seven might never be worn by someone else in teal and purple.

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