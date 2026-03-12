LaMelo Ball Shooting Way Too Much is a Feature, Not a Bug

Most players who shoot 39.9% from the field wouldn't also lead their team in shot attempts, but Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball isn't most players. He's decidedly unique, for better or for worse.

For years, we've all assumed that Ball shot so much because he had to. The Hornets didn't have someone else who could justifiably take all those shots, and Ball shooting a ton was better than giving those attempts to his lackluster teammates.

But now, with Brandon Miller healthy and Kon Knueppel shooting the lights out, there's no reason for Ball to continue "shot-chucking," as his detractors would say. But because he is, we have to reexamine the argument.

Ball shooting so much is just who he is, but when it comes to his and the Hornets' excellent offense, it's a feature, not a bug.

LaMelo Ball shoots a ton and that's a good thing

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) scores a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Some credit in this conversation has to go to the Charlotte Hornets' front office. They've managed to construct a team that can thrive because of LaMelo Ball's immense shooting proclivities. He likes to get them up, and the Hornets understand and have built for that.

They have constructed a roster that has excellent spacing and excellent rebounding, two things badly needed to make Ball's game work. With the spacing provided by Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller, Ball gets open shots. With the rebounding, his low percentages aren't as detrimental.

But what makes it all go is Ball's willingness to shoot. It doesn't matter if he's 8/12 or 3/16; he will shoot the open shot if you give it to him. Defenses cannot sag off and let him shoot, because he will, and he might make it.

And if he doesn't, the Hornets average the sixth-most offensive rebounds per game. They have the second-best offensive rebounding percentage. They're equipped to get Ball open shots and to rebound them when he misses.

Because he is so willing to shoot, the spacing stays as good as it is for any team in the NBA. That allows space for two things: open shot attempts and Moussa Diabaté offensive rebounds. To that end, Ball should not stop shooting overall (though in some games, it might be wise to pass more).

The traditional thinking implies that an inefficient player who shoots more than his more efficient teammates is not a great basketball player. Ball, however, has the 15th-best offensive rating in the entire sport, and that includes players with as few as one game played.

Excluding players with less than 30 games played, Ball's 123.1 offensive rating ranks fifth. He's one of the most elite offensive players in the sport, yet he shoots below 40% from the field on over 17 attempts per game. It boggles the mind, but it's true, and it's what makes the Hornets so lethal.

