Blake Griffin Sees Something Special Taking Shape With the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have won ten straight and are playing some really inspiring basketball. At this point, their success is not a fluke, and it has captured the attention of everyone in and around the game.

🗣️ Blake Griffin: "I just love this Charlotte Hornets team."@NBAonPrime's Nightcap crew discusses the Hornets' 8-game winning streak, how they were able to turn their season around, and rewrite narratives about their franchise in the process: pic.twitter.com/Sixs5YO7LU — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) February 6, 2026

“I do love Kon. I just love this Charlotte Hornets team. I thought they drafted well this summer. I think LaMelo’s playing the right type of basketball," Griffin said following their win over the Rockets earlier in the week. "Brandon Miller has really come into his own. They are just so much fun to watch. And this is that stretch of the season where they have really found out who they are. The young guys have had time to develop. They’ve all gelled together. They look like they are having fun, so you know it’s fun to watch them play.”

One day before the Hornets took down Houston on the road, they made a trade for Coby White to upgrade their bench, and Griffin also made sure to note how important a pickup that was for them at the deadline.

“If nothing else, he’s a secondary ball-handler, too. Somebody that can just get them into offense, somebody that’s proven in the league, and to sort of settle them down. Young teams always have that issue of getting sped up, getting too out of control. So for him to come in and sort of take over that offense in a facilitating way or just a calming presence way, I think will be really good for this young team.”

What has been most impressive about the Hornets' wins over Houston and Atlanta is that they are doing it a man short in their rotation. Coby White is not expected to make his debut with the team until after the All-Star break, so it is forcing Charles Lee to give Tre Mann, who has largely been out of the rotation for much of the year, to get some minutes.

If the Hornets extend their streak to ten, they'll have to do it the hard way with top-seeded Detroit coming to town on Monday.

