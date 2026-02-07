Updated Hornets Depth Chart Projection — Where Do the New Guys Fit?

After a busy trade deadline for the Charlotte Hornets, Charles Lee will have to tweak his rotations. He'll be without Coby White for a little while, meaning they will be down a man in the rotation.

What could it look like once he is back and all recently acquired players are ready to roll? Here's my updated depth chart projection.

PG: LaMelo Ball, Coby White, Tre Mann

Losing Collin Sexton's toughness, passion, and intensity is not going to be an easy thing for this team to swallow. Fortunately, Coby White's offensive skillset fits perfectly with this group and will allow the Hornets to remain afloat when LaMelo takes a set. White isn't expected to make his debut until after the All-Star break, so expect more Tre Mann minutes in the meantime.

SG: Kon Knueppel, Sion James, Malakai Branham, Antonio Reeves

Coby White, Tre Man, and Josh Green will see time here as well. Sion James, though, is going to continue to be one of the first guys off the bench, thanks to his defensive presence. I doubt newcomer Malakai Branham will be a part of the rotation, but he does give the Hornets more depth here.

SF: Brandon Miller, Josh Green, Liam McNeeley

This is the one spot on the roster that is a little concerning. If anything were to happen to Miller, the Hornets would have a tough time replacing his offensive production. Yes, there will naturally be a drop-off from a star player to a bench piece, I get that. This is just a much more sizable gap than you'd like.

PF: Miles Bridges, Grant Williams, Tidjane Salaün, Tosan Evbuomwan

Now that Grant Williams is healthy and playing well, it has allowed Tidjane to develop in Greensboro, which is exactly what he needs. I love the addition of Evbuomwan as well. An underrated talent that could give you quality minutes, if it's ever needed.

C: Moussa Diabaté, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Xavier Tillman Sr., PJ Hall

Jeff Peterson did the right thing here. He didn't go out and look for an upgrade such as Myles Turner, Jarrett Allen, or Daniel Gafford. And he also didn't add someone who would threaten the minutes of Ryan Kalkbrenner. I fully expect the rookie to remain as the No. 2 option, while Tillman will be the third option.

