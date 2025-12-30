Charles Lee gives the latest update on Hornets star rookie Kon Knueppel

Unlike recent years, the Charlotte Hornets haven't been ravaged with injuries all at once. The injury bug is still very much around; however, this season, it feels like guys are taking turns missing a few games with ankle injuries or what have you.

First, it was Brandon Miller with the shoulder, LaMelo Ball's never-ending ankle issues, Kon Knueppel suffering an ankle injury, and then just last night, Miles Bridges went down with an injured ankle.

When the trio of Ball, Miller, and Knueppel share the floor together, the Hornets are 7-5, proving there's something to be excited about in regards to the future.

Prior to Monday night's home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Hornets head coach Charles Lee was asked about where Kon was in his rehab and how close he may be. Lee did give a status report to some degree, but did not give a timeline of when he could return to the floor.

Dec 22, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

“Kon is attacking his rehab plan like I would expect Kon to attack his rehab plan. Every day, he sees a little bit of improvement. I think the goal from our coaching staff and our performance staff is just to take the approach like we would with anybody that’s hurt — a daily evaluation of where he is and where his symptoms are. I would say that today he made good progress, and we'll see how he shows up tomorrow.”

What can we expect without Knueppel?

Last night, we saw Sion James slide into the starting lineup, and although he failed to register a single point, it wouldn't be all that shocking to see Charles Lee continue to pencil him in with that first group because of his defense. Lee is also trying to balance out the scoring so that he has some firepower off the bench, and by inserting James into the starting five, he has Collin Sexton, Tre Mann, and Josh Green to work with.

The Hornets will be back at it tomorrow at home for a New Year's Eve matchup with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

All-Star voting shows a troubling reality for LaMelo Ball this season

Kon Knueppel's unfortunate ankle injury opens up major opportunity for Hornets' underrated rookie

With Warriors cooked, a Stephen Curry-Hornets trade could be good for everyone

Former NBA player thinks Hornets are destined for success in 'near future'