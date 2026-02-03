Charlotte Hornets Players and Coach React to Win Over New Orleans, Extending Winning Streak to Seven Games

The Charlotte Hornets battled back from a 22-point defecit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans for their seventh consecutive win, matching the team's 5th largest comeback in team history.

Hornets head Coach Charles Lee credits his team's response at halftime as the key to their success.

"We talked at halftime about how this is going to be a character game. We’re going to see how we respond," Lee said.

"We’ve built a ton of resiliency over the last month or so, and I love what we’ve been doing. We were just going to see if we could figure it out and rely on the habits that we had just built in previous games. Proud of the group."

The Hornets trailed by 15 at halftime, but held the Pelicans to just 31 total points in the second half.

Lee credited his players communication as a key in turning things around after trailing by double digit points.

"I see them all talking. Brandon [Miller] sometimes coming off the court is very vocal. Pat [Connaughton] is always grabbing individuals, and sometimes grabbing the whole group. Grant [Williams] is constantly talking to the group. Collin [Sexton], same type of thing. It wasn’t one person; I think it’s the collective voices that start that conversation. Miles [Bridges] is a part of that group as well."

LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 24 points on 8 of 20 shooting from the field.

LaMelo had an early game collision with head coach Charles Lee where the two bumped heads that briefly took Ball out of the game.

"I took a play off, you’re not supposed to take a play off," Lee joked. "Credit to him, he didn’t yell at me too bad. I apologized. Love his spirit on getting back out there."

Postgame Lee entered the locker room with a hard hat and ran after LaMelo. One step up from the cartwheel we saw following the team's previous victory.



Brandon Miller, who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, finished with 16 points and wanted to make sure to encourage Buzz City to continue to show up and show out.

"The team is doing great, of course, but I have to tip my hat to the Charlotte fans. They’ve been showing out for every home game, any condition; I know we’ve had a lot of snow here, and just to see the fans still show up, it’s heartwarming," Miller said. "

"Seeing them in here, it just helps us and gives us the momentum to have games like this with tough crowds for other teams. I encourage them to keep showing up and keep helping us."

Vibes are at an all time right in the Queen City right now.

The Hornets will look to keep the good times rolling when they head to Houston on Thursday to face the Rockets.

