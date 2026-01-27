Takeaways From the Charlotte Hornets' Dominant Win Over the Philadelphia 76ers

After dropping 130 points on the 76ers, the Charlotte Hornets officially have a top ten offense in the NBA per Cleaning the Glass.

This isn't just a month-long hot stretch -- there is something special brewing in the Queen City.

The Hornets are playing connected, beautiful, unselfish basketball that is shredding opposing defenses on a nightly basis. Charlotte has a ways to go to earn a spot in the Eastern Conference's Play-In Tournament, but they've helped their case in this recent three-game win streak, punctuated by the blowout win this afternoon.

Below are a series of thoughts, highlights, and statistics from today's win bundled into a neat package called the four-point play.

1 Highlight of the Night

Josh Green goes showtime

When was the last time a non-LaMelo Hornet has pulled out a pass like this?

Josh Green is far from a transcendent offensive player, but he does have a flair for the dramatic. He's liable to convert on a contorted, twisting layup, he's well-known for his Odell Beckham-like one-handed rebounds, but he's not really lauded for his passing.

This left-handed behind-the-back dime to Grant Williams may begin to change the narrative.

2 Game-Defining Statistics

34 Hornets assists

Charlotte's 24.5% turnover rate

If I could choose one word to describe how the Hornets play basketball it would be 'connected.'

Charles Lee echoed that sentiment in his post-game press conference.

"I think our offense continues to come alive because of all the passing. The ball is moving, people are moving, 34 assists today on 47 made field goals, I'm just loving what we're giving each other on both ends of the floor...there's a connectedness on both ends of the floor."

🎙️ Charles Lee: "Our offense just continues to come alive because of all the passing."



"The ball is moving, people are moving... 34 assists today on 47 made field goals. I'm just loving what we're giving each other on both ends of the floor. There's a connectedness." pic.twitter.com/7p06mdhysp — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 26, 2026

Brandon Miller paced the Hornets with 30 points, but seven other players chipped in with 10 or more points, with none of them scoring more than 13. This afternoon's win was a well-rounded team effort that can be easily defined by the gaudy assist total.

If there's one thing to nitpick, it's the Hornets' propensity to turn the ball over.

It hasn't buried Charlotte in recent games because they majority of them have devolved into blowouts, but it will come back to bite them eventually. Limiting turnovers has to be a point of emphasis for Charles Lee and his staff during the extended All Star break that looms in just a few weeks.

3 Players of the Game

Brandon Miller: 30 points, eight rebounds, two assists, 9/11 shooting, 6/8 from three

LaMelo Ball: 11 points, two rebounds, eight assists

Moussa Diabate: 12 points, five rebounds, 6/7 shooting

Miller was unreasonably hot in this game. Since the calendar flipped to January, the third-year wing is shooting a blistering 42% from deep. His offensive game has become a well-rounded package that involves a myriad of counters in the mid-range, but it is set up by his prominence from deep.

LaMelo did what he is wont to do: pulled the strings of Charlotte's offense by embodying Charles Lee's preferred egalitarian approach. If connectivity is the word of the day in the Queen City, LaMelo Ball is the Hornets' Elmo.

The third player could have gone to a number of Hornets, but Diabate gets the nod for his momentum shifting plays, none more energizing that this long-range jumper that had the Hornets bench hopping.

Four Takeaways from the Victory

1. Minimizing Maxey

Tyrese Maxey ranks third in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game. Charlotte held him to a paltry six points, a season low, and the only game this season he has failed to tally double digits.

Brandon Miller drew the initial assignment on Maxey and did a marvelous job at using his physical gifts to slow down the head of Philly's attack. Charlotte's rotating cast of pesky defenders did a fine job the rest of the way, but Miller set the tone for the overall shut down.

2. Charles Lee ball is thriving

Charles Lee's vision for this Hornets roster is coming into focus.

All of the coaching terms he harped on during the Hornets disappointing 2024-25 season: running patterns, MIG defense, shift activity, etc.; have been maximized in this extended heater by Charlotte.

Running patterns specifically is one that I've clocked recently.

Charles Lee talked about the Hornets’ ‘running patterns’ last year as a point of improvement.



This is the fully actualized version of them.



Bridges takes this three five second into the shot clock with both corners filled, Moussa in the paint, and Miller at the top. pic.twitter.com/B0hnRXD20V — Matt Alquiza (@malquiza8) January 27, 2026

When Charlotte gets into transition, the floor is always perfectly balanced with both corners filled, a big running into the paint, a player on the play side wing, and the final player at the top of the key.

This transition three by Miles Bridges ephasizes Charlotte's growth in this area.

3. Riding the rookie roller coaster

The Hornets have three rookies playing supporting roles in their rise up the Eastern Conference.

One of the three, Ryan Kalkbrenner, has been up and down of late. In this afternoon's victory, the former Creighton Blue Jay was at his best, blocking three shots, nabbing a steal, and nearly notching a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Kalkbrenner isn't the Hornets' center of the future, but he can be a solid piece off the bench for a long time.

4. Blowouts only

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press pulled a wild stat in the fourth quarter of the win.

Charlotte, games where it led by 49 or more:



January 2026: 2.

Every other Hornets game since 1996, combined: 1. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 26, 2026

This team is rolling right now and there are no signs of stopping.

