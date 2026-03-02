Charlotte Hornets Rule Out Coby White for Tuesday's Matchup vs. Dallas Mavericks

On Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets had a clean injury report for their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Not a single name was listed, making it the first time that has happened in roughly three years.

That won't be the case for Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks, as Coby White has been ruled out.

Don't worry, though, this is not a new injury or his calf flaring up on him. The team is listing it as "injury management," which makes sense considering the Hornets play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. It doesn't make sense this early in his return to the floor to have him play both legs of a back-to-back.

The Mavericks are likely to be without rookie star Cooper Flagg, who is listed as doubtful with a foot injury, so it should be a game the Hornets win comfortably. They'll certainly need him to have a chance to take down the Celtics on the road on Wednesday night.

White missed the first six games with the Hornets due to the calf injury, but has looked the part in his three games with the squad. So far, White has averaged 12.3 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 36% from the floor and 4/13 from three-point range.

Following the win over the Blazers, Hornets head coach Charles Lee was asked about why he feels like White has had a seamless transition to the organization.

“He embodies a lot of what we’re about. Between the competitive spirit and wanting to have a togetherness on and off the court on and off the court, he embodies that. I think that we see his competitiveness on both ends of the floor, the togetherness. We didn’t run a play correctly tonight, and he immediately went over to grab a guy, and he does it in the most professional way. When he’s on the bench, he’s engaged, being a vocal leader; he's been through a lot of experiences. I know our guys respect him as a player, but also as a professional. He’s been able to hit the ground running for us. Excited for him to just continue to find his footing, find his places.”

The Hornets and Mavericks will get the action started at approximately 7:10 p.m. ET. You'll be able stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or tune into Sports Radio WFNZ, where Hornets' play-by-play man Sam Farber will be on the call.