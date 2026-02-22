Charlotte Hornets Reveal Coby White's Status for Wizards Game

Once again, the Charlotte Hornets will take the floor without newly acquired point guard Coby White. The team announced that he is still sidelined with a left calf strain, while also revealing that rookie Liam McNeely is still on the shelf and will be unavailable tonight for the matchup versus the Washington Wizards with a left ankle sprain.

In 29 games this season for the Chicago Bulls, White averaged 18.6 points per game, 4.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per contest while shooting 43% from the floor and 34% from three-point range. This will be the sixth game he's missed for the Hornets. Fortunately, Charlotte was able to amend the trade after the deadline, so they only had to ship out two second-round picks as opposed to three.

The Hornets made the trade expecting him to be a big part of their playoff push and be an upgrade over what they had in fellow veteran guard Collin Sexton. Charlotte’s offense has really struggled to produce when LaMelo Ball is not on the floor.

Currently, head coach Charles Lee is using a heavy dose of Tre Mann and Sion James to fill that backup point guard role. Mann has shot an inefficient ball, not having the same type of impact that he had off of the bench a year ago before his back injury, and to be honest, he’s been nowhere close to that form he had for the first 14 games that he played, where he looked like a legit Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

James has certainly played well on the defensive end and has made some progress offensively, becoming a more consistent three-point shooter of late; however, the Hornets would much rather play him off of the ball, where he is more comfortable.

Charlotte will also be down starters Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté, who are serving the final game of their four games suspension for their involvement in the brawl against the Detroit Pistons before the All-Star break. The good news? Forward Grant Williams is not listed on the injury report, signaling that he will be good to go after not playing against the Cavaliers a couple of nights ago.

The Hornets and Wizards will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 6:10 p.m. ET on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, where Eric Collins and Dell Curry will bring the action to you. You can also tune into Sports Radio WFNZ as Sam Farber will be on the call.