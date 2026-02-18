Charlotte Legend is 'Thrilled' About What Hornets Are Doing

Former Charlotte Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues has done interviews in and around Charlotte media for a long time— he’s always willing to talk about the team with those who ask.

The former point guard has always been cautiously optimistic about the Hornets.

In a YouTube interview released yesterday with Sirius XM radio host David Shepard, Bogues gave perhaps his highest praise in years for Charlotte’s direction. There was no caution to be found in his optimism here.

Bogues is feeling the Hornets fever, just like the fans are.

“I’m very excited for the future,” Bogues told Shepard after being asked about the recent nine-game win streak.

“They’re doing an amazing job– the new regime, Rick (Schnall) and Gabe (Plotkin), they're doing a great job with (head coach) Charles (Lee) and (general manager) Jeff (Peterson) putting together some great talent.

“Talents that can complement one another. You mentioned the core (players). Melo (Ball), (Kon) Knueppel, and B Miller. Along with Miles Bridges. You can’t forget about Moussa Diabate, who’s fitting in, contributing, and doing a lot of things for this organization.”

Charlotte converted Diabate’s two-way contract into a standard NBA deal to be an official roster member just over a year ago, on February 9th, 2025. Bridges and Ball have been together for six seasons now, and Miller is in his third with this young group.

It’s been a slow process for the Hornets, but the payoff is now visible. They’re finally reaping the rewards on the court and earning the unending praise of their franchise greats, too.

Bogues continued in his answer:

“They were on a nine-game winning streak until the mayhem went down against Detroit… I'm just thrilled about what they’re doing. The patience they have acquired in terms of being able to let these guys develop and grow.

“I think with Gabe and Rick, and then Jeff and Charles at the helm– I think the Hornets' future is very bright.”

This is only Plotkin and Schnall's second full season as the co-owners, since buying the majority share from Michael Jordan in August of 2023. A buyer's group that included rapper and North Carolina native J. Cole and country music star Eric Church as minority stakeholders.

In that short time, the new ownership has renovated the Spectrum Center and begun construction of a new state-of-the-art practice facility across the street from the arena.

Now, before the end of their second full NBA season as NBA governors, the national perspective around the Hornets is beginning to change, too. The team, coaches, and owners just have to continue doing what Bogues said they've done well, to this point: remain patient.

