Hornets Are in Striking Distance for No. 6 Seed — Updated Playoff Picture + Road Ahead

Another game, another win for the Charlotte Hornets, and they continue to do it in impressive fashion.

Last night’s 118-89 win over the Boston Celtics made it six straight victories of 15 or more points, which ties the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors for the second-longest such streak in NBA history.

Making the Play-In Tournament would be settling for this squad at this point. With 19 games left in the regular season, there is still plenty of time to catch up to the Philadelphia 76ers in the No. 6 spot. Entering today’s slate of games, the Hornets are just 2.5 games out of that coveted spot.

Eastern Conference Standings (Games Behind)

1. Detroit Pistons 45-15 (-)

2. Boston Celtics 41-21 (5)

3. New York Knicks 40-23 (6.5)

4. Cleveland Cavaliers 39-24 (7.5)

5. Toronto Raptors 35-26 (10.5)

6. Philadelphia 76ers 34-28 (12)

7. Orlando Magic 32-28 (13)

8. Miami Heat 33-29 (13)

9. Charlotte Hornets 32-31 (14.5)

10. Atlanta Hawks 32-31 (14.5)

Southeast Division Standings (Games Behind)

1. Orlando Magic 32-28 (-)

2. Miami Heat 33-29 (-)

3. Charlotte Hornets 32-31 (1.5)

4. Atlanta Hawks 32-31 (1.5)

5. Washington Wizards 16-45 (16.5)

Important to note, why? Well, the Charlotte Hornets have never won a division title.

The Challenging Road Ahead

Nov 7, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) during the third quarter of an NBA Cup game at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If the Hornets are going to catapult up to the six spot, it’s going to be well-earned. Based on opposing winning percentage, Charlotte has the 10th most difficult remaining schedule. They’ll see the Celtics two more times, face the Suns, Knicks, and Heat twice each, and one-gamers with the Spurs, Magic, 76ers, Timberwolves, and Pistons. Against those teams this season, the Hornets are 4-9. The majority of those losses, however, came early in the year when they were banged up and before they found this magical starting lineup.

Over the last 19 games, the Bugs are 16-3 and have held their opponents to fewer than 100 points nine times, including in their last three times out. If that high level of defense continues, they’re going to keep stacking wins and dare I say potentially make a push for the No. 5 seed?

I know. It sounds crazy. But is it really that far-fetched? They are only 4.5 games out, and with how they've played over the past two months or so, I'm not ready to rule anything out. The only problem is that Toronto has the 9th easiest schedule the rest of the way out.

Charlotte will continue its quest Friday night at home with a big matchup against the Miami Heat.

