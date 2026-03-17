Hornets Dodging a Bullet vs. Heat? Bam Adebayo Update Drops Before Key Clash

The Charlotte Hornets are dodging a major bullet tonight versus the Miami Heat. Coming off a crushing, tight defeat last time these two rivals faced, the Hornets are out for revenge tonight, and the Heat will likely not have Bam Adebayo. He's listed as doubtful, but a new report suggests he won't suit up.

He didn't shoot the ball particularly well last time, but his interior presence, rebounding, and defense helped thwart the Hornets. It was Tyler Herro's night last time, but not having arguably their best player puts Miami at a disadvantage as the Hornets try to avoid a season sweep.

NEW: It looks like the Heat will be without Bam Adebayo tonight vs. Hornets in Charlotte because of a calf injury https://t.co/QlSryqSFwH Adebayo this AM: "I’ve been playing through it. But it got to a point that I had to sit down.” — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) March 17, 2026

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald revealed that Adebayo is sitting to rest a bothersome calf injury that he's been battling for a few games. Anyone who scores 83 points in a game, no matter the method, is a dangerous opponent, but he's one the Hornets likely won't have to worry about.

Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) defends Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Heat have been surging, and while they undoubtedly are not overlooking the Hornets, Adebayo revealed that the injury has just gotten to the point where some maintenance is required with just a few weeks remaining before the playoffs. As of now, the Heat are four games up on Charlotte and are the seventh seed - just half a game out the fifth spot.

Prior to this, the Heat big man had played 36 consecutive games. “We want to make sure that he’s feeling good. So we’ll be responsible with it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said via the Miami Herald. “He’ll continue to do around-the-clock treatment.”

Miami is eight points per 100 possessions better with Adebayo on the floor in 2025-26. When he sits, the Heat are -2.7 points per 100 possessions, so this could be a huge swing in favor of the Hornets, who are basically fully healthy, save some G-League assignments and Tidjane Salaün.

While Adebayo is not expected to play, Nikola Jovic is going to make his return after an 11-game absence. “He’s feeling much better physically,” Spoelstra noted. “He has put in that time. Will he play tonight for certain? I’m not sure. But he’s definitely on deck, especially if Bam doesn’t go. It might just be plug minutes.”

This is the final matchup between these two Southeast rivals before the playoffs. As of now, these two would stand a good chance of meeting again in the Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference, but things can and will change.

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