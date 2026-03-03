How Coby White’s Playmaking Has Already Elevated the Charlotte Hornets’ Offense

It didn't take long for the Charlotte Hornets to feel Coby White's impact.

Within minutes of Coby's first stint in purple and teal, the veteran guard flashed his 'underrated' passing skills' that both Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee commented on after they swung the move to acquire him. These three plays look simple on the surface, but they present a window into the future of Charlotte's bench lineups and how the Hornets can maximize their chances at making a major playoff push in 2026.

White Finds Grant Williams in the Corner

Charlotte gets into their offense quickly after a Bulls bucket, and White gets to work.

Coby White quickly engrained himself in Charlotte’s offense by creating a pair of corner threes in Q1.



A shallow cut from Kon Knueppel creates a driving lane to Coby's right, and Ryan Kalkbrenner enters the picture to set a screen for White. White rejects the Kalkbrenner screen, attacks the space vacated by Knueppel's hard cut to the corner, and collapses the Bulls' defense.

When Coby rises to release the pass to Williams in the corner, there are four Bulls defenders within a step of the paint, allowing White to pick his poison.

White choose Williams in the corner, and Grant knocked down the jumper to convert on Coby's first assist as a member of the Hornets.

This is a read that Collin Sexton struggled to make. Sexton impacted Charlotte's offense with his relentless motor and soft touch around the rim, but he rarely found open shooters dotting the perimeter when he touched the paint.

White does this with frequency, and on Charlotte's next possession, he did it again.

White Finds Williams in the OTHER Corner

Different play, opposite corner, same result.

Kalkbrenner keeps the ball in the middle zoom action ran for Kon, and it flows into a ball screen action between Kalkbrenner/White.



White receives a screen from Ryan Kalkbrenner who pops out to receive a pass from Coby. Charlotte's trade deadline addition sets a down screen from Knueppel who traditionally would fly off of it and receive a handoff from Kalkbrenner with eyes on getting downhill.

Instead of handing it to Knueppel, Kalkbrenner keeps, and dishes the ball to his point guard White and flows into a ball screen action on the wing.

Because Buzelis overplays the screening action and tries to get over to cut off White's ability to shoot a pull-up three, Coby spins left and attacks the paint by keeping Buzelis on his back with a nifty snake dribble.

Look again at how much the Bulls' defense collapses when White touches the paint.

Three ball, corner pocket.

This is the vision of the Coby White trade coming to fruition. The talented shot maker will have a field day against opposing second units and sharing the floor with corner snipers like Williams and Josh Green, talented screeners like Ryan Kalkbrenner, and whichever of the Hornets' three top-tier starters line up alongside him.