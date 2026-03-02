How High is the Ceiling of These Charlotte Hornets?

When the final buzzer sounded on Saturday afternoon and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, they put the exclamation point on a four-game win streak.

The emphatic fourth quarter stomping of Portland is a continuation of this historic run that the Hornets find themselves on -- Charlotte's 2026 statistics are something out of dream land.

First in offensive rating (121.8), fifth in defensive rating (110.7), the best net rating (+11.1) in the National Basketball Association, and a five-man unit (Ball/Knueppel/Miller/Bridges/Diabate) that is playing more efficient basketball than any lineup in the last 22 years.

The Charlotte Hornets currently own the best net rating of any 5‑man line-up (min. 500 possessions) since 2004, per Cleaning the Glass (the full span of CTG’s data).



CLT (25-26) Ball/Knueppel/Miller/Bridges/Diabate +32.1

HOU (06-07) Alston/McGrady/Battier/Hayes/Yao +28.1

IND… pic.twitter.com/byG0ZbGPCu — James Plowright (@British_Buzz) February 25, 2026

Stop pinching yourself -- this is not a dream. The Charlotte Hornets are one of the best teams in the league.

The sample size is a meaningful one, too. Zach Kram, ESPN's NBA analytics guru who previously worked for the Ringer, wrote this in 2023:

"Analyst Kostya Medvedovsky calculated last year that it takes about 550 possessions for a five-man lineup’s offensive rating to “stabilize” and about 850 possessions for its defensive rating to do the same. (Defense takes longer because a team has much more control over its own shooting percentage than its opponents’.)"

Charlotte's red-hot five man unit has played 566 possessions, meaning they should be taken seriously, at least on the offensive end. It's reassuring to know that the numbers match the eye test, although the 'Kinda one-sided, isn't it?' Space Jam scoreboard that popped up late in the Bulls game earlier this week should have been enough for me to trust what I was seeing.

The question facing this Hornets team now -- How far can they go in April and May?

Charlotte first needs to advance out of the Play-In Tournament by either continuing their regular season success to jump Orlando, Miami, and Philadelphia (the Hornets are four games back of the 76ers who currently own the sixth seed) over the next 21 games, or by winning one (or two) Play-In games.

Conventional wisdom says that will be enough for this Hornets squad -- a chance to play at least two playoff games in front of a raucous Spectrum Center crowd, some seasoning on the biggest stage, and a real spring board into a 2026-27 season that will carry major expectations.

However, what if their ceiling is actually higher than that?

Let's take a look at the past couple of seasons and look at the teams that finished in the top-five in net rating in the months of January-Feburary in recent seasons.

2024-25 2023-24 2022-2023 2021-2022 Oklahoma City Cleveland Denver Phoenix Cleveland Boston Milwaukee Boston Denver Minnesota Cleveland Miami Los Angeles Lakers Oklahoma City Memphis Dallas Indiana Phoenix New York Memphis

In that group resides: four NBA champions and 15 teams that won at least one playoff series. Pretty good company for these Charlotte Hornets to hold!

We've already seen how good these Hornets can be against elite competition. Their buzzsaw of an offense is borderline unstoppable when it's clicking, devastating opponents with a long-rang attack unlike anything the league has ever seen. In recent weeks, their defense has been equally as good; a stifling unit that limits long-range attempts and forces opposing ball handlers to drive into tight gaps and earn their points the hard way.

Charlotte goes ten deep with viable NBA players, especially now that Coby White is captaining its bench. White, Josh Green, and Grant Williams have competed in playoff games, and can offer a steady hand when one of the Hornets' starters have an off game.

On their best night, Charlotte can beat anybody. But can they do it four out of seven times and advance in the gauntlet that is the NBA playoffs? The answer is yes. These Hornets have proven that they are good enough to hang with the big dogs and they are absolutely live to pick one of them off in the first round.

In my opinion, though, they're still a year away from actually doing so.

The crucible of the NBA playoffs shines a blinding light on the flaws of an NBA squad. Charlotte's biggest flaw, their youth from top to bottom, cannot be fixed before they get a chance to play in this iteration of the annual tournament. We've seen time and again through NBA history that teams need to take their lumps a time or two before ringing the bell at the top of the ladder.

As I recline on my couch on Sunday, March 1st, I believe that these Hornets will fall in the first round to a more seasoned squad in Boston, New York, or Detroit, in a six-game series that rivals any other in terms of pure entertainment value.

That tough series will be the catalyst for a special 2026-27 season in Charlotte that will mimic what Detroit is doing right now. But let's not get ahead of ourselves -- the Hornets are in the midst of a season that is re-writing the record books in the Queen City and forcing every fan who has suffered through a decade of wilderness to recalibrate the expectations of their plucky hometown squad.

Yes, their ceiling is higher than a first-round exit, but don't be mistaken. Even getting a chance to play meaningful basketball into the spring months is a win for this moribund franchise, and we may look back at the proverbial April showers of a first round loss as the reason the Hornets blossom into something special down the line.