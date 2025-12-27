Kon Knueppel leaves game vs. Magic, won't return due to right ankle injury

If you're a fan of the Charlotte Hornets, check your stocking one more time before you put it away for the year, because the basketball gods just stuffed a lump of coal in it.

With just a couple of seconds left in the first half of tonight's game in Orlando, stand out rookie Kon Knueppel landed awkwardly on Moussa Diabate's foot after jumping for a rebound before needing assistance to leave the floor and head to the locker room.

It was a harrowing sight as Knueppel laid on the hardwood waiting for the trainers to help him off the court.

The team announced that he won't return to tonight's game.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets forward Kon Knueppel left tonight’s game at ORL with a right ankle injury and will not return. — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) December 27, 2025

Knueppel has been a beacon of consistency for a topsy-turvy Hornets team. He came into tonight's contest averaging 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, on otherworldly 41.7/41.9/89.5 shooting splits. His 109 made three-pointers were good for second in the league heading into Friday night's action, and he closed the gap between him and Donovan Mitchell with four downton makes in the first quarter.

Knueppel hasn't missed a game all season, but his status for Monday's home game against Milwaukee is now in question after missing the second half in Orlando.

Charlotte leads Orlando 57-48 at the half and it will have to take on the final two quarters without their sharp shooting swingman. The good news is that the Hornets are playing solid team basketball following a quick holiday siesta.

Quick hitting drag screens in transition have created a myriad of open looks for Charlotte, and they're taking advantage. The team shot 48% from the field in the first half and a blistering 43% from three, led by Knueppel's 4-4 start.

On defense, the Hornets are as connected as ever. Without Ryan Kalkbrenner and Mason Plumlee in the lineup, Charlotte is able to switch actions on the perimeter from one-to-five when Orlando plays their backup big men, and the Hornets have barely put a foot wrong in their coverages.

Stay tuned to Charlotte Hornets on SI for full post game coverage and any further news about Knueppel's injury.

