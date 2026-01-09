LaMelo Ball came off the bench for the first time in years, and it was the right move

On Thursday, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball recorded 33 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, shot 50% from the floor, and hit 7 threes. Despite the Hornets losing by just two points, the star played 27 minutes, finishing as a +19.

It was a typical great LaMelo game. The only exception? He came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season.

The Hornets have been managing Ball, as well as co-star Brandon Miller, to ensure the two have long playing careers with the team.

"You just have to keep the process, the long-term vision in mind when you are in these moments. We want to win this game, every game we want to win really badly. I think those two guys help you do it, but we do have good depth," Head Coach Charles Lee said earlier this season. "You lean on that depth in moments like this, and the maturity of those two guys to understand that there is a bigger picture, and trying to maximize their availability."

When looking at his minutes, too, it's clear that there is some restriction of the guard's minutes. After playing in 30+ minutes in five of his first six games, LaMelo has done it in just three of his last 22 games, and despite playing in 30+ minutes in each of the last four seasons, he has played just 27.2 minutes a night in his 28 games this year.

"At the end of the day we are trying to just focus on how can we continue to maximize how many games he can play this season," said Lee.

While fans may not like seeing their star play fewer minutes, the Hornets are betting that by limiting him right now, he'll have more health in the long-term.

"I didn't start today so I could finish the back end," LaMelo said after Thursday night's loss.

That mindset matters more than anything else for the Hornets. A star player who cares more about winning than their own numbers is one that the organization can build around going forward. Think about Jayson Tatum in Boston, or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Oklahoma City, who are franchise cornerstones that have value beyond just the box score.

Though Ball's career will be judged by fans around the league by the numbers he puts up, a willingness to sacrifice for the team is the foundation that President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson is looking to build around.

Even in his limited minutes LaMelo does play are still impactful. He was a +19 in the loss, and the Hornets were overwhelming the Indiana Pacers every time he was on the floor. Coming off the bench did not diminish his impact, but rather, reassured the organization's belief in it's approach.

While getting LaMelo on the court has much as possible right now to win might seem like a priority, the Hornets organization is focused on something far bigger. Limiting those minutes right now may seem disappointing, it will matter more in the long run than a single win in January.

