Score predictions for the Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers

Roughly 24 hours after experiencing one of the most painful defeats in recent memory, the Charlotte Hornets will take the floor once again inside Spectrum Center against the Indiana Pacers (6-31). Rick Carlisle is just one win away from No. 1,000 of his NBA career, having been stuck on that 999 mark for thirteen straight games. The Pacers enter this game with the worst record in the league.

Here is what our staff at Charlotte Hornets On SI expects to see in this one.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 125, Pacers 105

Charlotte is going to come out, I would expect, salivating at the opportunity to get right back at it following last night's painful loss. With one of the worst teams in the NBA coming to town, it couldn't be better timing for the Hornets. This should be an absolute beatdown from start to finish, assuming they come out of the locker room with the right mindset. We'll see how much this team has grown by how they respond to last night's result.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 112, Pacers 103

The Hornets are coming off an absolute heartbreaker, but they've been playing really good basketball. If Brandon Miller returns, the offense should get back to humming along as usual. Even if not, they're still talented enough to dispatch a struggling Pacers squad that somehow has less than half the wins the Hornets do.

Philip Trapp: Hornets 112, Pacers 101

The Hornets are coming off a gut-punch loss to Toronto on Wednesday, sealed by a buzzer-beating Immanuel Quickley three. Now with a 13-24 record, a rising Charlotte squad faces an Indiana Pacers team that's decidedly stuck in last place at 6-31. Even if Brandon Miller remains out, the Hornets’ recent form and talent edge should carry them to a reasonable win.

The Hornets and Pacers will get the action underway at approximately 7:10 p.m. ET on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast. You can also tune into the game on WFNZ Radio, where Hornets' play-by-play man Sam Farber will have the call.

