LaMelo Ball's Two-Way Play is Driving the Charlotte Hornets' Success

There have been a plethora of things to praise about the Charlotte Hornets in 2026.

The elite offense, which still ranks number one in the league in terms of net rating over the last three months, garners the majority of the headlines. Standout rookie Kon Knueppel and his developing case to be named Rookie of the Year also dominates the conversation around the Hornets. LaMelo Ball's offensive exploits receive a ton of praise, but there's another part of his game that is going under the radar deserves mention.

His defense.

Brandon Miller said this after the Hornets' win over Memphis: "And just him (Ball) on the defensive side, no one really talks about it. I think everybody looks at the one-legged threes, the flashy moves, the flashy lobs, but I think the one thing that separates him this season is the defensive effort and the competitor that he is. Just stepping up in tough games and guarding the best players, and trying not to foul."

LaMelo Ball has been nothing short of excellent on the defensive end during the Hornets' three-game win streak, and people in the building aren't surprised. Ball's commitment to being a two-way player started a long time ago, and as Charlotte continues to stack wins and increase their chances at making the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the franchise is reaping the rewards of their superstar's work.

"It started for him in the offseason," said Charles Lee after a recent game. "...him taking more ownership of his routines has put him in a better position to, I think, physically endure the season, while also the competition level, and it means a lot to have a player of his caliber that's willing to bring it defensively with their physicality."

LaMelo has racked up 12 steals and three blocks in Charlotte's last six games, a stretch in which the team's record is 5-1. The mercurial point guard has always been known for his free-wheeling, how-in-the-world-did-he-see-that-pass, how-did-he-make-that-shot offense, but it's those defensive plays that have swung moments for his team in recent weeks.

For the season, LaMeo Ball's steal rate (1.8%) and block rate (0.4%) hover around league average for guards. In the month of March, a relatively small sample size of 10 games, Ball's block rate (0.7%) has climbed to the 66th percentile, and his steal rate (2.7%) has skyrocketed into the 94th percentile.

Everybody knows the impact Ball has on Charlotte's offense. According to Cleaning the Glass, the Hornets' offense scores 13.7 points more per 100 possessions when Ball is on the floor compared to off, and although its defense is still slightly worse with Ball on the floor, giving up 1.9 points per 100 possessions more with Ball on, that number is lower than every season of his career but one.

It's unlikely that LaMelo Ball will ever work his way into being even a neutral defender, but his combination of added strength, increased effort, and event creation to start Charlotte's deadly fastbreak is enough to compliment his ridiculous offensive impact, not neutralize it.

Ball will need to continue his stealar defensive play as the playoffs near. The Hornets have big games coming up against a guantlet of guards that can take advantage of opposing slip-ups on the perimeter like Jalen Brunson, Derrick White, Devin Booker, and Anthony Edwards, on their path to the Play-In Tournament.

The good news is that there is proof of concept here. Ball has shown over the last few weeks that he can hold up on defense and not wear the proverbial 'kick me' sign on his back for opposing defenses to attach in crunch time.

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