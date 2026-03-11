LaVar Ball is Still Pushing for the Charlotte Hornets to Sign Lonzo

Just ahead of the NBA trade deadline, there was some speculation, mostly by fans, that the Charlotte Hornets could entertain the idea of acquiring Lonzo Ball, the older brother of star point guard LaMelo.

Lonzo was traded to the Utah Jazz and then quickly waived, making him a free agent. Instead of scooping up the other active Ball brother, Charlotte swung a trade with the Chicago Bulls to land Coby White, who has been marvelous in his brief stint with the team so far.

Right when all of the movement went down with Lonzo, his father, LaVar, pitched the idea of the Hornets reuniting the brothers, saying “they would be the most watched team in the NBA.“

Charlotte looks like they have no motivation to sign Lonzo or make any other free agent additions at this point, yet LaVar recently doubled down on the idea to bring Lonzo to the Queen City.

“I’ll try to tell him, like Charlotte, if anything, you guys could get to the playoffs and do some damage if you get Zo," Ball said. "You know why? Even if you took Melo out, with Zo in, they going to play faster than what Melo’s doing, pushing the ball because Zo is faster-paced, always been like that. If you got them shooters that are going to shoot, you’re going to throw that ball down there. When you think he’s taking a step back, they are going to play ten times faster.”

Lonzo has dealt with some injuries over the last 4+ seasons, having not played in more than 50 games since the 2020-21 campaign. For depth purposes, the Hornets could consider it, but it would likely be a move that is made in the off-season, and it would be pretty far down the priority list, considering they want to keep Coby White around, and he would, without question, be the backup to LaMelo.

Ball also mentioned the other Ball brother, LiAngelo, who has stepped away from basketball and begun a rap career.

“Everybody in the world wants to see them three together. It would be the biggest show, the most-watched NBA team, and when they finish that combination on how to win, you can’t beat ‘em.”

You have to admire the love LaVar has for his sons and the confidence he has in them, but realistically, LaMelo is probably the only Ball brother we'll ever see in the purple and teal.

