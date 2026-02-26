LaVar Ball Thinks Hornets Could Be the Most-Watched Team Ever If They Make One Move

Since Christmas, the Charlotte Hornets have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

They had the nine-game winning streak and recently just set a franchise record for winning eight in a row on the road. Ahead of tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers, the Bugs have a 28-31 record and are 4.5 games back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the sixth seed in the East.

In this two-month stretch, the Hornets have become a popular team for NBA fans to watch, thanks to their prolific offensive attack led by LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and rookie sensation Kon Knueppel. What would put them over the top? According to LaVar Ball, it's by reuniting LaMelo with his brother Lonzo.

Lavar Ball heard the rumors about Lonzo possibly going to the Charlotte Hornets:



“It can happen, they need to make that move…they would become the most watched NBA team ever!” pic.twitter.com/2LH99U3rMl — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) February 25, 2026

“A lot of people come up to me and be like, ah man, the boys are doing good, LaVar. I be like, eh, they doing alright," he said while on The Big Baller Podcast. "You ain’t never going to see the best of them until they all together, and until that happens, you’re still going to get a little glimpse. You haven’t been watching them play the way I’ve trained them to play. Like man, they can throw that ball so quick while everybody jogging back.”

“It can happen," he continued. "They need to make that move. You can ask anybody anywhere. They would become the most watched team ever.”

Currently, the Hornets don't have an open roster spot. All 15 spots are taken, and P.J. Hall, Antonio Reeves, and Tosan Evbuomwan fill out the three two-way spots. Charlotte could create a spot for Lonzo, but it's highly unlikely, at least this season.

And to be honest, it wouldn't make a whole lot of sense to add Lonzo, especially now that Coby White is in the fold and will run the second unit. He'd be taking up a roster spot and seeing very little playing time.

In 35 games with the Cavaliers this season, Ball averaged 4.6 points, four rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting a dreadful 30% from the floor and 27% from beyond the arc. His poor play goes beyond his per-game averages and shooting splits, too. The Cavs were 5.5 points worse with Lonzo on the court versus him being off.

Even once we reach the offseason, I wouldn't expect Jeff Peterson to have Lonzo Ball on his big board of free agent targets. They solved the backup point guard issue with White. Now, they just have to get him re-signed.