Predicting How Many All-Stars the Charlotte Hornets Will Have Next Season

Aside from Kon Knueppel's appearance in the Rising Stars Challenge and the three-point contest, the Charlotte Hornets were shut out of All-Star weekend.

In one sense, it's hard to believe that the darlings of the NBA, and for that matter, the hottest team in the association, didn't produce a single all-star, but the slow start to the season and early-season injuries to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller hindered their chances of making it, along with the rest of their teammates.

Assuming this tremendous display of basketball continues throughout the end of the year and through the first half or so of next season, Charlotte will be well-represented in next year's game in Phoenix.

The real question becomes, how many Hornets will make the team? Here's what I would expect.

LaMelo Ball

Feb 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts to his three point shot during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Yeah, the health thing. I'm not going deep into it because he obviously has to stay on the floor to be considered. But if the Hornets are playing high-level basketball, I'd be very surprised to see LaMelo not make it. He has a massive following, creates multiple highlight plays on a nightly basis, and is just flat out entertaining. While Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller are vital to this team's success, he's the straw that stirs the drink. Without him, this team is a shell of itself. If the Hornets are continuing to trend up, odds are it's because LaMelo is playing like one of the best guards in the league.

Brandon Miller over Kon Knueppel

Feb 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his slam dunk during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This is where we could generate a heated debate. Knueppel is having one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory and will likely blow right past Keegan Murray's record for most made triples in a season. There's even a shot that Kon can finish with the coveted 50/40/90 shooting split. Through the first 57 games, he's shooting 48% from the floor, 43% from three, and 90% from the line. As good as he is, teams will adjust. His time will come.

B-Mill, on the other hand, has been phenomenal during this hot stretch and at times has looked like he's on the cusp of turning into a superstar. Kon isn't just a three-point shooter, but Miller is clearly a much better three-level scorer at this juncture, which makes him all the more dangerous. Give him a full offseason to get past this shoulder thing and enter next season without any concerns, and he'll be in store for a monster year.

