Kon Knueppel Shines Despite Loss in Three-Point Contest Appearance

Kon Knueppel is the first rookie to participate in a main series All-Star competition outside of the Rising Stars since Miles Bridges' rookie Dunk Contest appearance in 2019.

He's the first rookie in Hornets history since Larry Johnson to get to the final round of one of the staple All-Star weekend events.

Unfortunately, the Hornets' rookie left his A game in the first round. and wasn't able to become the first rookie to ever win the three-point contest.

Knueppel set the bar high right from the start, scoring 27 points in his first round of three-point attempts. His score wasn't beaten until Devin Booker scored 30 points right on the brink of the championship round.

Knueppel's score standing for so long carried him right into the championship round of the NBA Three-Point Contest, where Knueppel shot first. This may have been his demise, just out of pressure alone with Damian Lillard and Devin Booker sitting and waiting behind him.

Knueppel scored 10 fewer in the final round, finishing his championship moment with 17 points. He was clearly aware that his points wouldn't get the job done.

Knueppel's score was topped before the final round of the three contestants. Lillard finished the championship round with 29 points, Booker followed to end the contest, and on his final shot with 27 points, Booker had a chance to win at the death.

Booker missed his final attempt; Lillard wins the three-point contest—Lillard's third, and likely final, of his career. More importantly, Knueppel didn't embarrass himself or the Hornets. Kon showed he belonged...

Most of us knew that already, anyway.

