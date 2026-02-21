Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluating the Hornets' Regulars with 25 Games Remaining

It's been a while since we did a stock report on the Charlotte Hornets, so let's take care of the entire rotation before Sunday's game in Washington.

Note: Coby White is not included since he has yet to play in a game for the Hornets. Also, only regulars in the rotation are featured, and the stock is evaluated on performance since the start of February.

The Starting Five

Feb 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

G LaMelo Ball: Stock Up

Overall, I think Ball is playing some of the best basketball of his career, although the shooting numbers are down. He's cut back on the turnovers, often making the smart play instead of the razzle-dazzle highlight type of play. He does need to get his shot back soon, as he's shooting just 34% from the field and 30% from three in six games this month.

G Kon Knueppel: Stock Up

The rookie sharpshooter just continues to impress and climb the ladder. Following last night's game against Cleveland, Knueppel moved into second place all-time in most threes made by a rookie. Soon, he'll pass Keegan Murray for the all-time record, assuming he stays healthy.

G Brandon Miller: Stock Down

This is only a temporary drop in stock, I believe. Before the All-Star break and during the team's nine-game winning streak, he was the engine of the offense, showing glimpses of the player he could ultimately become. That said, he's been pressing a little bit of late, taking some low-percentage shots, which has led to an inefficient game. In his last three, he is 21/67 (31%) from the field and 10/38 (26%).

F Miles Bridges and C Moussa Diabaté: Stock Down

Bridges and Diabaté haven't played in the last three games due to serving a four-game suspension for their involvement in the brawl vs. Detroit. The Hornets are 1-2 in those games, showing that their decisions to get into a scrap have directly impacted the team.

The Bench

Feb 9, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrates his dunk with guard Sion James (4) during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

G Sion James: Stock Up

Sion is quietly having one of the better rookie seasons in the league. It's nowhere near Rookie of the Year chatter, of course, but for a second-round pick, he's playing well beyond expectations. He's being asked to play multiple positions, guard some of the most dynamic scorers, and has shot 53% from downtown this month.

G Tre Mann: Stock Down

The Tre Mann we saw at the start of last season has been missing. It's hard to tell if the injury or the time off is what is directly impacting his efficiency, but it doesn't look like he's going to regain that form anytime soon.

G/F Josh Green: Stock Up

Green isn't lighting up the stat sheet, but he does a lot of the little things. He makes the right play, defends, and gives max effort. He's probably never going to be a top bench piece in the league, but he is certainly someone a winning team needs to have.

F Grant Williams: Stock Up

Williams stepped up in a big way for the Hornets the other night against Houston, actually leading the team in scoring. He's played much better than expected, coming off a serious knee injury that had him on the shelf for over a year. Arguably the most underrated part of Charlotte's success.

C Ryan Kalkbrenner: Stock Down

The rookie has played well this season, but has definitely taken a back seat to Moussa Diabaté, who has taken firm control of the starting spot. Playing with more physicality is something that needs to be a focus of his in the offseason.