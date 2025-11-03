The Charlotte Hornets get crucial injury update on Brandon Miller
Nearly two weeks ago, Brandon Miller recorded 25 points and 7 assists in his first regular season game after suffering a season-ending wrist injury in January.
"It's good," Miller said about his wrist after the first game of the season. "No pain tonight, probably just going to get in the cold tub after this, come back tomorrow, more treatment, and work on getting back to the next game."
After nine minutes of the second game of the season, Miller headed to the locker room holding his left shoulder, in which the team later announced was a left shoulder subluxation.
A week and a half later, the Charlotte Hornets announced Monday evening that the diagnosis of a left shoulder subluxation has been confirmed after continued evaluation of Miller. The former second overall pick will continue his rehabilitation program while he remains out, and is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks.
It's a brutal blow for the Hornets in the young season, who will be without one of their top two scorers for the foreseeable future. The Hornets, who were plagued by injuries last season, were only able to see Miller and Ball on the court together for one game before the injuries came back.
It does come with opportunities, though, as rookie Kon Knueppel will be asked to score significantly more than he would have had Miller been healthy.
Since Miller left the second game of the season, Kon has averaged 13.3 points, including a breakout 24-point game against the Utah Jazz yesterday. The Hornets' rookie will have the ball in his hands more now and will give fans the chance to see how he can perform in a much larger role.
It also opens an opportunity for players such as Liam McNeeley, who likely would not have seen much playing time with Miller healthy. In the two games Miller played in, Liam was a DNP-CD. Since then, he has played in every game, recording 3 points a night.
While the Hornets will be missing one of their stars, it opens up opportunites to see the young guys play.
- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
What Tidjane Salaün's move to the G League means for the Hornets' rotation
Hornets listed as wild card landing spot for Ja Morant — here's why it's unrealistic
Stock up, stock down: Takeaways from the Hornets' blowout win over Utah