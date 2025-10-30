The Hornets need to be patient with Tre Mann this season
"I wasn’t even worried about basketball. I was just trying to be a human again. I couldn’t put on my socks, I couldn’t lay down for a long period of time, I couldn’t sit down at all, I couldn’t pick up my son, I couldn’t play with my son."
In his first 41 games with the Charlotte Hornets after being dealt in a trade deadline deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tre Mann averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 assists, 4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and shot 44.6% from the field (37.7% from three).
Mann then went on to miss 69 games of the 2024-25 regular season after suffering a back injury in November.
Tre was on the last year of his deal entering the 2024 season, and was expected to be the primary backup for star guard LaMelo Ball. His 11.9 points a night in 28 starts gave excitement for the fanbase to have real talent backing up Ball.
When his injury hit, the timetable was not clear in the slightest.
“In the moment I didn’t think it was gonna be as big as it was. So I was just trying to take it day by day, just like ‘Alright next week, I’ll probably be back by then.’"
As the season progressed, it was clear that Tre would not be returning.
"Then we had all of these dates that we were trying to reach, and it just never came. I was never like ‘Oh I’m gonna miss the rest of the season.’"
Mann was fully cleared from his injury in late June, just one week before free agency would start for the league. To this point, it was unclear as to what he would be receiving in free agency. Mann likely lost several million on his contract with the injury, as he entered the season averaging 14.1 points a night.
The Hornets added two guards prior to free agency, causing fans to question whether or not the team would be bringing Tre back. The more notable, Collin Sexton, came in a deal with the Utah Jazz. Sexton provides much of what Mann does, however, has been in the league longer and is the more talented player.
After only one day of free agency, the Hornets re-signed Tre to a three-year, $24 million deal.
It's been nearly five months now since Mann re-signed with the Hornets. He's averaging 6.0 points on the season, and shooting 24.2% from the field and 22.2% from three. While it's been only four games, there has been plenty of concern about Mann's production so far, especially coming off injury.
In the Hornets first loss of the season, Mann was under heavy dispute from the fanbase. The team played him in the closing minutes over Sion James and Collin Sexton, which in part lost the team the game. Tre recorded 4 points on 1-7 from the field, adding three turnovers.
Tre is someone that fans need to be patient with right now. His injury caused him to be unable to do simple tasks, such as putting on socks or laying down. To expect Tre to put up his early-season production from last season is a tall task for him at the moment.
Charles Lee also needs to be patient with his backup guard. Both Sion James and Collin Sexton have given the Hornets great minutes this season, and it can allow Mann's playing time to be reduced so that he can get more comfortable.
The future is still bright for Mann, and he can be a fantastic player for the Hornets. That being said, they need to be patient with him.
