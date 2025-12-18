LaMelo Ball is nearing a return to the Hornets' lineup after two weeks on the shelf

Injuries have been all the Charlotte Hornets have known this season, but this has become a recurring theme. Charlotte has organized a team that simply seems to be made of glass.

LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Collin Sexton, and Tre Mann have all missed significant chunks of time this year with various injuries and ailments. For Ball and Miller, viewed by management as franchise cornerstones, it's par for the course.

Those two cornerstone franchise players combined to play just 74 games last season. So far this season, they have hardly shared the floor together. Recently, Hornets head coach Charles Lee gave an update on all three injured players and where they stand.

Hornets coach Charles Lee gives update on injured players

Lee was asked about all three injured players, and he indicated Ball is closer to coming back than the rest.

"I'd say Melo has done the most of the group so far, as we returned back to practice yesterday, being a little more intense, back to contact. He was able to participate in that, and then today, a lighter practice. Tre was able to participate in that. Melo was able to participate in that. Collin was able to do some of that, too. I think Melo being a little further along than the other two guys. It's great to have them in bits and pieces of practice."

Ball looks like he is the closest to returning to live action than the other two players. He has had ankle issues that have limited him to just 16 games this year.

Hornets' initial injury report vs. Hawks

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets vs ATL 12/18

Connaughton (R Calf Strain), Mann (R Knee Bone Bruise), Sexton (L Quad Strain), Williams (R Knee) are out.



LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Bone Bruise) is questionable. — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) December 17, 2025

Injuries could keep LaMelo Ball from being traded by the Hornets

In addition to the injuries continuing to pile up on his body, he's experiencing career lows in just about every metric. So far this season, he has been the furthest thing from the superstar point guard who grabbed the city by storm.

Because of that, the Hornets sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. With Ball essentially producing at the same level as a replacement player in his advanced metrics, the Hornets are floundering.

The horrendous combination of ineffectiveness and inability to remain healthy could prevent the Hornets from obtaining proper suitors for him at the deadline.

