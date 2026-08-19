Predicting Which Charlotte Hornets Could Be Traded at Deadline

The Charlotte Hornets traded some players this offseason with the likely understanding that the team would be worse in 2026-27. They're aiming for something bigger and more sustainable in the future, but it's going to cost them in the immediate aftermath.

While they were mostly buyers at the deadline in 2026, next year's trade deadline could be very different. It probably should be, assuming their ceiling is once again a Play-In appearance. They would be wise to continue snagging assets for what could be the final year before they start cashing them in.

So, if that's the case, who might be on the chopping block?

Grant Williams

Grant Williams will probably be traded. He is the most likely candidate because he's on an expiring contract in a suddenly very full frontcourt. He will also likely be a little too expensive to re-sign with Brandon Miller's extension coming, so expect the Hornets to part ways with him.

Ryan Kalkbrenner or Moussa Diabaté

Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) handles the ball during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is also possible that one of Ryan Kalkbrenner or Moussa Diabaté, though not both, gets moved. They're both part of a very thick logjam at center. Diabaté is the much better player, but his contract runs out after this season. Kalkbrenner is bigger and has more team control, so either one could be moved.

Grayson Allen

If Grayson Allen is having a good year shooting the ball, it might behoove the Hornets to cash in on his value. He did not shoot it that well last season, but if his value rises with the Hornets (and before he opts in or out of his player option), the Hornets could probably get a decent return for his services.

Dennis Schröder

Yes, the Hornets need a backup point guard, but Dennis Schroder is not in the long-term plan. And if the Hornets are selling, then they shouldn't care about creating a temporary hole behind Coby White. By this point, it might be better to give Christian Anderson Jr. more run to help him develop anyway.

Liam McNeeley

It is highly unlikely that the Hornets trade Liam McNeeley, but if he fails again to stamp himself on the rotation, Charlotte might feel that selling now would be wiser than waiting for something that just isn't going to happen. McNeeley is almost assuredly safe, but it's not impossible.

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