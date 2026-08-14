Why the Hornets’ Dennis Schröder Trade Makes More Sense Than the Numbers Suggest

Jeff Peterson's busy offseason continues.

After the 2026 Summer League wrapped up, there was one takeaway that almost every person watching came away with:

The Charlotte Hornets need a backup ball-handler.

While the team hopes Sion James can develop into a stronger ball-handler, and Christian Anderson demonstrated flashes of being an elite creator, the Hornets need a true backup point guard if they wanted to make a push for their first playoff appearance in a decade.

With plenty of names on the market, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson and Head Coach Jeff Peterson went with familiarity: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schröder.

Peterson and Lee's relationship with the guard started over a decade ago, when Schröder was first coming into the league. Peterson was part of an Atlanta Hawks front office who selected the German guard, and it resulted in a friendship that has lasted until this day.

In acquiring Schröder, the Hornets sent out guard Tre Mann. After signing a three year deal during July of 2025, the Hornets organization was hoping to see Mann return to his 2024 form after missing nearly the entirety of the 2025 season with a back injury.

With a team option next offseason, Cleveland took on the $8 million that Mann is guaranteed this season, while allowing themselves to get off of Dennis Schröder's contract. The long-time veteran is owed $14.8 million guaranteed this upcoming season, and just $4.4 million the following.

Part of the concern with Schröder is not just contract he is owed, but the fact that he may be making $13.8 million more than what he provides for a team on the floor at this part of his career.

Advanced metrics, such as daily plus-minus (DPM), and regularized adjusted plus-minus (RAPM) typically use different numbers to attempt to tell us how much a player impacts winning independent of their teammates, opponents and other factors.

DPM attempts to quantify a player's overall impact by using both box-score production and on-court performance, while RAPM uses lineup data to attempt to isolate the impact a player has from his teammates and opponents. Specific RAPM statistics, such as TimeDecay, typically place more weight on recent games which becomes useful for evaluating the current level of a player. Another version of this is 1Y and 2YRAPM, which use years of data to provide balances between recency and sample sizes.

By looking at these four metrics, we can understand a more complete picture of the impact a player has and whether or not his performance has been consistent over time. Below is a chart of four metrics, breaking them up into the offensive side of the metric, defensive, and overall. The numbers listed are where Schröder ranks in the league in these statistics.

Metric Offensive Defensive Overall DPM 300 492 454 TimedecayRAPM 301 313 334 1YRAPM 389 317 372 2YRAPM 257 478 334

It does not paint a pretty picture of Dennis Schröder. That being said, there is still a case to be made that Schröder can provide value to the Hornets beyond what these metrics suggest.

As mentioned above, the Hornets are looking for a veteran presence who can be the lead ball-handler off the bench. While Schröder may not be the Sixth Man of the Year candidate he was at the beginning of the decade, he can still be a quality lead ball-handler for a bench unit.

When Schröder was on the court for the Cavaliers this season, they had a 13.9 turnover percentage. When he was off, it went up to 14%. Although it is a difference of just 0.1%, it means that the Cavaliers offensively were marginally more efficient at taking care of the ball with Schröder on the court, despite the difference being almost negligible.

Cleveland' true shooting number was also 0.6% better with him on the floor, which suggests in total that while his overall advanced metrics might not be the most flattering, the Cavs' offense was marginally more efficient and less turnover-prone with Schröder on the floor.

The only reason why Cleveland's minutes were a negative with Schröder on the floor was on the defensive side, where Schröder struggles. While Cleveland was holding their opponent to a worse true-shooting percentage, their opponents would turn the ball over less and offensive rebound much more with Schröder on.

One thing needs to be clear: the Hornets are not acquiring Dennis Schröder for his defensive production. He has several jobs when he'll be on the court, but none of them will be on that end of the floor. Peterson's acquisiton has much more to do with bringing in someone who can bring the ball up, initiate the offense, create any advantages that he can, limit turnovers, organize the second unit, and be a veteran leader for the young guards in the room.

Speaking of, Schröder will be able to work with fellow German international teammates Christian Anderson and Hannes Steinbach, with Anderson being of particular interest. Schröder will have the ability to help with Anderson's develop, and he may be the perfect veteran mentor for the Hornets' 18th overall selection.

When looking at the current guards on the free agent market, Schröder's veteran leadership, experience as the German international team member of the 2020s, and offensive capabilites make him one of the most logical options available to Charlotte.

At this point in his career, Dennis Schröder is far from a perfect addition for Charlotte. The advanced metrics that he has point to a player who has far declined from his peak, and his liabilities on the defensive end of the floor raise some questions.

Charlotte did not acquire him to be the Sixth Man of the Year he was in Oklahoma City. They acquired Dennis Schröder because they needed a veteran to handle the ball, run an offense, and help stabalize the second unit. Schröder still can provide value there, and he has the veteran experience that could benefit this young Hornets roster.

Is the contract price ideal? No. That being said, neither was the state of the Hornets roster just a few short hours ago. If Schröder can help provide good guard play off the bench, and help with the development of players such as Christian Anderson, the trade could make much more sense than his advanced metrics sugget