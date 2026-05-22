Projecting Brandon Miller's Upcoming Contract Extension With the Charlotte Hornets

The biggest question facing the Charlotte Hornets this summer has to do with Brandon Miller and his potential contract extension. The third-year forward becomes extension-eligible this summer, and it is likely that Miller will be looking to ink a long-term deal to secure his financial future.

I have no idea what the negotiations between the two sides will look like, but there are a few analogous situations to Brandon Miller's that we can use to attempt to project the third-year swingman's upcoming contract extension.

Player Contract Details Jalen Green Three-years, $105M ($35M AAV) Jalen Jonhson Five-years, $130M ($30M AAV) Trey Murphy III Four-years, $112M ($28M AAV) Jabari Smith Jr. Five-years, $122M ($24.4M AAV)

Each of these players have shown flashes of All-Star level talent (Johnson actually made his first career All-Star game in 2026), but their early years were defined by some combination of inconsistencies, injuries, and organizational tumult that stunted their growth. Those mitigating circumstances allowed the franchises that employ them to sign their budding stars to rookie extensions well-below the max.

Because of Miller's consistent injury woes, Charlotte has reason to push for a contract in the $30M/year range that is comparable, to the deal that Johnson inked in Atlanta.

However, when available, Miller has been significantly better than this group of wings that have signed below-market value deals, and he'll have a clear case to demand more money than the group I'm comparing him to.

Player Estimated Plus-Minus Brandon Miller +3.1 Jalen Johnson +1.7 Trey Murphy III +1.6 Jabari Smith Jr. +0.8 Jalen Green +0.3

Dunks and Threes EPM, a catch-all stat that attempts to quantify two-way impact by aggregating player skills, considers Miller the best of this bunch by far.

With that in mind, I'm expecting Miller's extension to come in at a higher number than these four signed for, but below the maximum extension (~25% of the salary cap - five-years, $271M) that he is eligible for. Miller's injury history is a concern, but his talent is absolutely undeniable.

The tension between those two things is why my official prediction for Miller's rookie extension is five-years, $185M ($37M AAV) - the same deal Houston gave Alperen Sengun in October of 2024.

This deal represents a best of both worlds scenario for Miller and Charlotte.

Miller would receive a life-changing amount of money and long-term security that will get him paid no matter how his injury situation progresses throughout his career, and the Hornets will have a key piece of their core retained for the next half decade at a number that will allow them some added flexibility down the line when Kon Knueppel and their other young players become extension-eligible.

There are clear warts in Miller's game: he's too perimeter oriented for an elite wing, his defensive impact doesn't match his perceived upside, and he could stand to add some strength to help on both of those fronts; but he's clearly a budding All-Star swingman and those don't grow on trees.

The questions about Brandon Miller's contract extensions shouldn't start with an 'if,' they should start with a 'how much,' because there is no reason the Hornets should play games and let him attempt to test the restricted free agency market in the summer of 2027 when a team can sign him to a max offer sheet and really hamstring Charlotte moving forward. There is a happy medium to be found here, and I believe it will get done this summer.

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