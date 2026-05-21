There's a Huge Problem with a Brandon Miller Max Extension for the Hornets

Brandon Miller is obviously a good player. The former number two overall pick averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 43.5% shooting in 2025-26, his third (or second, since he missed almost all of last year) season in the NBA.

The Charlotte Hornets went 3-14 without him in an early-season absence. Clearly, he matters to the Hornets, and he makes them better. They were 8.0 points better when he was on the floor versus off.

He is eligible for an extension now, and he could land a max extension that runs for five years and about $270 million. It's a steep price to pay, but it's worth it for a player of his caliber, right? Right? Maybe not.

NBA insider Sam Vecenie broke it all down, and he pointed out a couple of very questionable things that should give the Hornets pause about a max extension. First, it's that when LaMelo Ball isn't on the floor, nothing good happens offensively for the others.

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Think this summer is all about setting up their salary structure going forward with their core of LaMelo, Kon and Miller. Lot of options where you can keep flexibility or cash in over the next 18 months.https://t.co/3MDeR3hXxI pic.twitter.com/pBgR064Yyu — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) May 20, 2026

With LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel, the Hornets' elite trio is on the floor together, the Hornets were +15.7 in 870 minutes. If you remove Ball from that equation, the duo of Knueppel and Miller was -8.4 in 296 minutes.

That speaks to Ball's ability, but it also speaks to how limited Miller and Knueppel can be. Miller isn't a great shot creator, and he doesn't score as well on his own. He seems to, like everyone else on the roster, need Ball to get him good looks.

That's not the end of the world since the Hornets employ Ball and will for a long time, but it's worrisome when considering committing almost $300 million to Miller.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) speaks with Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Additionally, despite being 6'9" and a supposed three-level scorer, Miller took just 1.8 shots at the rim in half-court settings last season. On those attempts, he shot a paltry 49.6%. That's a pretty awful percentage on what essentially amounts to layups and dunks.

Miller's not an elite defender. As the second option on the team, Miller has to be a little better without the first option, and he has to be better at the rim. It's unfair to ding him for a shoulder subluxation that cost him 17 games or a broken wrist that sidelined him for most of the 2024-25 season. He's not injury-prone, per se.

But still, the Hornets need to see a full season of Miller healthy, and they need to see more growth offensively. He's got to shoot a better clip at the rim, and he's really got to be a better scorer when Ball's not on the floor. The guard can't play 48 minutes, so Miller will have to carry the load some.

Vecenie said he'd be happy to sign him to an extension now if it's less than the max to save money in the long run, despite the slightly increased risk, which is fair. But for now, a max extension is maybe not the best idea. And with Miller likely pining for one, an extension probably won't happen this offseason.

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