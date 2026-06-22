Ranking the Hornets' Biggest Needs Before the Draft (And How to Fill Them)

We are one sleep away from the start of the 2026 NBA Draft. The Charlotte Hornets have a few spots on the roster that need to be addressed this offseason if they want to take that next step and become a true playoff team in 2026-27.

Today, we are going to break down the team's top three needs and list a couple of options for them to consider.

No. 3: A big that can space the floor

Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) shoots during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Trade option (Myles Turner): For Charles Lee's offensive system to truly excel, he'd love to have a five-out concept or at least everyone on the court being able to knock down shots from the perimeter. Myles Turner has been a popular name for the Hornets in recent years, mainly during the Mitch Kupchak era, but nothing ever materialized. The Hornets also don't have a true rim protector. They would be fixing two problems at once by acquiring Turner. Plus, the Bucks are barreling toward a rebuild and would probably be open to cashing in on Turner's value.

Draft option (Hannes Steinbach): The three-point shot is still a work in progress, considering he only took 53 attempts as a true freshman. He did connect on 34% of those shots, though, and will be encouraged to shoot it in this system, even with a plethora of shooters around him. It wouldn't be the immediate fix that Turner would be, but over time, it could be the answer and would certainly be cheaper.

No. 2: Physicality in the frontcourt

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Free agent option (Mitchell Robinson): The NBA champion is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and while he may not be the name Hornets fans want to see added to the center rotation, it's a low-risk, high-reward type of move. At this point in his career, you know what you're getting out of Robinson. He's going to protect the paint and rebound at a high level, and make roughly 70% of his shots on limited attempts. He knows his role and isn't going to try to be something he's not. It sure beats having to give up multiple first-round picks and a player or two to take a big swing on someone.

Draft option (Morez Johnson Jr.): Johnson may not be one of the flashiest players in this draft class, but he does all of the dirty work and takes immense pride in his defense. The Hornets desperately need someone who plays with an edge in the paint and can dish out physicality rather than getting bullied. Johnson fits that description perfectly. The only problem is the Hornets may have to make a trade up the board to get him.

No. 1: Backup point guard

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) moves the ball during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Free agent option (Coby White): This has to get done. The Hornets traded for Coby White at the deadline so that they would be able to acquire his Bird Rights, making it easier for them to re-sign him this offseason. You may be surprised to see this be the top need, but the fact of the matter is, without Coby White or a similar talent running the second unit, the Hornets are a completely different team. They not only need insurance for LaMelo Ball, but also someone who can operate the offense and not allow it to drop off when he checks out of the game.

Draft option (Brayden Burries): I'm not sure if Burries will still be on the board when the Hornets are on the clock at No. 14, but there's a chance he slips to them. If they have an inkling that Coby White may not return, taking Burries would be a smart choice. He's a dynamic scorer who can do it from all three levels, AND he takes good care of the basketball, turning it over just 1.5 times per game.