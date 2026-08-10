This Hornets Front Office is Among NBA's Best With One 'Complicated' Caveat

In 2024, the Charlotte Hornets hired Jeff Peterson to be the new GM, one who would hopefully put an end to a rebuild that had lasted half a decade by that point. In just two years, Peterson has turned the team around and accumulated a ridiculous amount of assets.

We could talk all day about the brilliant moves Peterson and company have made: the Jusuf Nurkic trade, the Coby White addition, drafting Kon Knueppel, getting Collin Sexton for virtually nothing, getting a first-round pick for Miles Bridges.

To do all that in two seasons is quite impressive, and NBA insider Sam Vecenie agrees. There's just one, as we all know, caveat to the brilliance this front office has displayed lately.

🎙️ @Sam_Vecenie: "Charlotte to me, under Jeff Peterson, this ownership group and everybody that's there, I think they've been one of the five best front offices over the last two years."



"From an asset perspective, they did about as well as they possibly could have in both the… pic.twitter.com/UU63RuAr6F — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) August 10, 2026

"Charlotte to me, under Jeff Peterson, this ownership group and everybody that's there, I think they've been one of the five best front offices over the last two years," Vecenie said. It is hard to disagree.

Some of that excellence has been on full display this offseason. Flipping Miles Bridges, a declining, controversial player, for an unprotected first-round pick is an "A+" trade, as Vecenie pointed out.

Then there's the LaMelo Ball trade. "The LaMelo deal is complicated for me... they did great value-wise to get what they got. LaMelo was the guy that really stirred the drink for what was one of the five most exciting teams throughout the back half of the season last year. They're not even remotely close to being as good," Vecenie said.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) is fouled by Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is true that the Hornets sold high after a career year with 72 games played. Ball will likely do that again in the future, but counting on that to happen frequently is a little bit riskier of a proposition. They got, theoretically, the best value they were going to.

But on the other hand, it ruins the momentum the team had, and, as the insider noted, makes the Hornets worse. Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller were great, but they were not driving success like Ball was.

The Hornets took a risk with the trade, which is what makes it so complicated. They're betting that the short-term setback will be a long-term gain, and they're betting that Ball won't be able to consistently stay healthy or perform at that level.

From a value perspective, the Hornets did decently well to get Naz Reid and an unprotected first-rounder for a player who has played just over 61% of possible games in six seasons.

But there's a whole lot more to it than that. The front office has certainly earned the benefit of the doubt, but no team is perfect at that level, the "complicated" label from Vecenie is totally fair and accurate.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets