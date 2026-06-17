The Charlotte Hornets Have 5 Top-100 Players in the Entire NBA

The latest NBA Ranking update from The Ringer is here. As of June 16, the Charlotte Hornets officially still have five top-100 talents, technically. That makes them one of the deepest teams in the league, with LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Coby White, and Moussa Diabaté earning spots.

Moussa Diabaté: 96

Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Is Moussa Diabaté underrated? 96th is good for a player who genuinely came out of nowhere, but Diabaté was one of the best on/off split players in the entire NBA last year. This ranking might be a little bit too low.

Michael Pina wrote, "Diabaté is one of the best offensive rebounders alive. He never stops moving and keeps improving as an independent scorer." But that isn't stopping Charlotte from looking at center upgrades.

Those might move Diabaté to the bench, but he'd then be one of the most productive backup bigs in the NBA and get to wreak havoc on second units.

Coby White: 92

Though about to hit free agency, Coby White is technically a Hornet, and he is highly likely to remain one this summer. The Hornets didn't trade for him to let him walk. He is ranked 92nd for the second consecutive update.

Justin Verrier wrote, "White’s zip and versatility to toggle on and off the ball makes him a great fit in a lively Hornets offense, and Charlotte needs as much talent on its bench as it can get, but there’s a long line for ball-handling reps, with three top-five picks at the front."

He also wondered about White's comfort level taking a backseat with so many on-ball players ahead of him in the Charlotte pecking order, especially if a team with cap space comes calling, though Verrier said it's clear White loves being back in North Carolina.

Brandon Miller: 50

Brandon Miller is the only Hornet who consistently rose in The Ringer's rankings. Last time out, he was 51, and now he is 50. He went from 82 to 58 to 56 to 51 and now to 50. This is a fair trajectory for a player who hasn't quite reached the ceiling.

Isaac Levy-Rubinett wrote, "Miller is a natural scorer with one of the purest strokes in the league. Of Charlotte’s three young cornerstones, he has the highest upside. If he can make the leap to stardom, the Hornets will be legit contenders."

While LaMelo Ball remains the engine and Kon Knueppel unlocked everything, it's Miller who really determines how high this team can soar. If he continues to ascend, watch out. If he doesn't, then the Hornets will just be really good instead of great.

Kon Knueppel: 47

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots during the second half against the Orlando Magic | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

This marks a disappointing trend for Kon Knueppel. The rookie rose to number 34 in the March update, but he dropped to 41 and now to 47. That's still good for a first-year player, but it brings to mind Knueppel's dreadful close to the season.

Michael Pina wrote, "The Hornets will need to figure out why the Rookie of the Year runner-up was a no-show in the play-in tournament, shooting just 5-for-22 from the floor and 1-for-12 behind the arc over two games."

The analyst also noted that Knueppel could have a more outsized role on the ball next year, which could very well make the Hornets' scintillating offense even more "lethal."

LaMelo Ball: 33

LaMelo Ball is down one spot from the latest update, which isn't really consequential. He's, according to The Ringer, the 33rd-best basketball player in the sport, which might be a little low, but I digress.

Levy-Rubinett wrote, "The sixth-year point guard had as much to do with the Hornets’ incandescent second half as anyone; for all of Kon Knueppel’s precocity and Brandon Miller’s shotmaking, it was LaMelo who led the team in plus-minus."

The analyst touted Ball's ability to get everyone really good looks in transition and in the halfcourt. "[It] unlocks the version of Charlotte that looks like one of the NBA’s next great teams," he concluded.

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