Should Brandon Miller Be Untouchable in a Deal to Upgrade the Hornets’ Frontcourt?

In one way or another, the Charlotte Hornets are going to add to their frontcourt this offseason. That's no secret. Whether that comes in the form of a draft pick, free agent, or trade remains to be seen, but it's going to happen.

Jeff Peterson doesn't seem like a guy who is eager to make a blockbuster trade that involves sending out a key piece of his current roster, but when the Hornets call around, one can assume they are going to be asked about the availability of Brandon Miller.

LaMelo Ball isn't going anywhere, and neither is Rookie of the Year runner-up, Kon Knueppel. Beyond them, Miller would certainly have the most value.

Should Brandon Miller be completely off the table in a trade that fixes the Hornets' frontcourt?

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) brings the ball up court against the Miami Heat during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Schuyler Callihan

To be honest, I'm very conflicted. The skillset Miller has screams potential perennial All-Star, but we haven't seen him play up to that level for more than a stretch of a couple of weeks at a time. Because of the new rules with the lottery, I think you're going to see just about everyone try to hold onto their star players and continue building, so I'm not really sure there will be much on the market that would be worth giving up Miller and possibly multiple first-round picks for. Of course, the unexpected happens all the time in this league when it comes to trades, and if the right deal comes across the table, it would be worth considering. That said, I believe it's in the Hornets' best interest to keep moving forward with the current core and find ways to build around it.

Zach Roberts

Absolutely. There is no trade that will be worth parting with Brandon Miller that doesn't also cost a ton of first-round picks. And besides, any of those deals (Zion Williamson or Giannis Antetokounmpo, possibly) have major red flags, too. The only situation in which a Miller trade to upgrade the frontcourt isn’t totally ludicrous is to move up for Cam Boozer or Caleb Wilson, but I don't think that even improves the overall team enough to justify it.

Albert Böttcher

Absolutely not. Brandon Miller has shown plenty of flashes in his young NBA career, especially offensively. That's only been limited to certain stretches, though, and he's still very limited inside the arc, struggling with physicality much like the rest of the team. On top of that, he's also had his fair share of injuries, appearing in only 67% of possible games. That's not to say Miller has to be or necessarily should be traded. But if a bona fide star with playoff experience is available, Miller should very much be on the table.