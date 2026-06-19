The Hornets Could Be the Floor for Morez Johnson in the NBA Draft

Everyone will point to the Charlotte Hornets' blowout loss to the Orlando Magic as the reason why Jeff Peterson is hunting for more physicality, but the front office didn't learn anything new that night. As a matter of fact, it was really just confirmation of what they thought they would need heading into the summer.

Whether it was in games against the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, or Cleveland Cavaliers, the lack of physicality was obvious. The Hornets' frontcourt just couldn't keep certain guys off the glass, would get bumped off their mark in the post, and were bullied in the paint.

There are a couple of guys in the 2026 NBA Draft who could help the Hornets immediately in that regard, and there's one in particular who continues to get mocked to Charlotte — Michigan's Morez Johnson.

NBA insider Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports can't see many scenarios in which he's still on the board when the Hornets are on the clock, and he is not the pick.

“I’ve had Morez Johnson here, I think, five mocks in a row at this point. I do not foresee Morez Johnson falling past the Hornets at 14. That seems to be what everybody around the league is assuming right now. That doesn’t mean it’s true; he might even go higher, or maybe he does slip past Charlotte. But all indications are the Hornets are trying to reshape their front court. They're very happy with Moussa Diabate and with drafting Ryan Kalkbrenner last year, but it seems like adding more depth there, more versatility, having more ways to play, there's nobody better than Morez Johnson with his ability at 6-9 with a 7-5 wingspan and elite athleticism. He can play some three for you. He can play some five. He can plug and play into different roles. He would make perfect sense for the Charlotte Hornets next to their core of Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball."

What would drafting Johnson mean for Charlotte's frontcourt?

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) handles the ball against the Miami Heat during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

O'Connor mentioned Diabaté and Kalkbrenner, but I think this would have more of an impact on the power forward spot, which currently consists of Miles Bridges, Grant Williams, and Tidjane Salaün. By drafting Johnson, it would cut into the playing time, you would assume, of either Bridges/Williams, if not both. There's no point in drafting physicality if you don't play it. Bridges is entering the final year of his contract, as is Williams. Salaün is still a work in progress, but it doesn't feel like Charlotte is quite ready to give up on him just yet, and they shouldn't. They knew when they drafted him that it was going to take some time.

Morez Johnson makes a lot of sense for the Hornets, but if they take him, keep your head on a swivel for a trade to follow.