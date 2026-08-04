Every Move the Hornets Made This Offseason: Signings, Trades, Departures

For most, summer is a time to unwind, relax, and maybe swim a little.

Unfortunately, that standard of living does not apply in the NBA, where summer is a time to make some big moves. In the case of the Hornets GM Jeff Peterson, it was a time to basically reshape a roster. In case you missed how we got here, pull up a seat; it’s time for a ride.

Drafting two players in the first round

The fun started on June 23rd when the Hornets drafted Center Hannes Steinbach with the 14th pick. Later that night, with the 18th pick, they took guard Christian Anderson.

The blockbuster trade

Things got crazy the day after the draft on June 25th when Charlotte sent its face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball, west to Minnesota along with fellow guard Josh Green for forward Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030), and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033).

Locking up Coby White

The question as to who would replace Ball as the team’s starting point guard was answered that same day, when word leaked that the Hornets were closing in on signing point guard Coby White to a long-term deal. An agreement was eventually reached on July 6th, reportedly for $74 million dollars over three years.

Miles Bridges traded

After a couple of quiet days, things picked up on June 28th when the Hornets sent forward Miles Bridges to Phoenix. In exchange for their veteran forward as well as a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick, Buzz City received guard Grayson Allen, forward Royce O'Neale, and a 2033 first-round pick

A trade with the Dallas Mavericks

Shortly before summer league, Jeff Peterson made yet another trade. This time, in exchange for cash considerations, Charlotte brought in power forward Dorian Finney-Smith as well as three future second-round picks from Houston.

Two-way moves

In addition to everything being finalized on July 6th, Peterson signed small forward Michael Ajayi and point guard Kylan Boswell on two-way deals. He also waived small forward Tosan Evbuomwan.

More to come...

To be determined, but SOMETHING will happen. With 20 players on the roster, that means Charlotte will have to cut at least two players before the start of the regular season per league rules. Teams can carry a maximum of 15 players on standard contracts and three on two-way deals.

The Roster as it stands now:

Guards: Grayson Allen, Christian Anderson Jr., Kylan Boswell, Pat Connaughton, Sion James, Tre Mann, Coby White

Forwards: Michael Ajayi, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Brandon Miller, Tidjane Salaün, Royce O'Neale, Naz Reid, Grant Williams

Centers: Moussa Diabaté, PJ Hall, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Hannes Steinbach