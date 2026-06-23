The Hornets Have the Ammo to Pull Off a Draft Day Blockbuster Trade

Pulling off a trade where you move from the bottom of the lottery to inside the top five is a challenging thing to do and comes with a ton of risk.

Making such a move would seem to go against everything Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson has been preaching since the day he was hired — not skipping steps.

But he has mentioned on several occasions that at some point, they will push their chips to the center of the table and go "all-in" on someone whom they believe can be a franchise-changer. Obviously, they aren't going to be in the LeBron James sweepstakes, nor are they going to make a trade for Steph Curry, although it would be absolute cinema.

Until Charlotte becomes a perennial winner, it's going to be incredibly difficult to convince superstar talents to come be a part of what they are building. Trading for one of those types of players could end up being a double whammy, too. Not only are you going to give up a ton of assets, but you're going to take on a bunch of money. If it doesn't work out, that's how GMs land on the hot seat or, even worse, get fired.

Taking the "all-in" approach on an unproven talent in the draft is risky in its own right, but it might be the best route for the Hornets to take. It's not going to cost nearly as much in assets or financial commitment, at least not right away.

North Carolina's Caleb Wilson could be that guy

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Hornets have a clear need in the frontcourt, and if they can find a way to upgrade that area of the roster while keeping Moussa Diabaté in a starting role, it would give them a true shot to contend in the near future. Caleb Wilson would slide right into the four spot, and unless Miles Bridges or Grant Williams is part of the package to go up and get him, they can shop those two, ultimately dealing one of them.

Wilson is such a well-rounded player, playing at an elite level on both ends of the floor. Scoring, rebounding, and rim protection are all a part of his game and would certainly give the Hornets more overall production out of that power forward spot. He makes so much sense for this team that if they had lucked out in the lottery, picking him would have been a no-brainer at No. 2 or No. 3. Heck, maybe even No. 1 overall, for that matter.

Hornets' top assets

2026 1st round pick (No. 14)

2026 1st round pick (No. 18)

2027 1st round pick (own)

2027 1st round pick (via Dallas, Top-2 protected)

2027 1st round pick (via Miami, Lottery protected)

2028 1st round pick (own)

2028 1st round pick (via Miami, if not conveyed in 2027)

2029 1st round pick (own)

2029 1st round pick (via least favorable UTH, CLE and MIN)

Let me start off by saying, I don't expect this to happen. Memphis, Chicago, and L.A. (Clippers) would be crazy to move out of the top five, especially in this draft.

That said, the Hornets could throw any combination of these picks and a player or two to at least get them to consider it. Those teams would probably want to see Brandon Miller included in the package, which would then, all of a sudden, make it very risky for Charlotte. Again, this is why I don't see it happening. I just can't see a scenario where the Hornets feel comfortable moving on from one of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, or Miller. Now, if there's a way they can avoid giving up any part of that trio, then maybe something could happen.

Regardless of what you think the Hornets should or shouldn't do, they have the assets to make a big trade. It's just a matter of whether or not Peterson decides that the time for that is now.

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