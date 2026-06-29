The Hornets Should Seriously Consider Reuniting With Collin Sexton Under One Condition

Some Charlotte Hornets fans loved Collin Sexton, some were happy to see the team move on from him at the trade deadline. A solid veteran who does some things well, but certainly has his flaws, particularly on the defensive end. He plays the game the right way, always giving 100% effort, whether his team is up 20 or down 20. You can never have enough of those types of guys in your locker room.

Since the Hornets traded LaMelo Ball, it has created a hole on their bench at the point guard spot, since Coby White will be elevated into the starting role. While the Hornets' front office may be high on first-round pick Christian Anderson, I can't imagine they will enter the 2026-27 season with him as their primary No. 2 option at the point.

So, should reuniting with Collin Sexton be in play? Honestly? Yes, but there's one caveat.

The Hornets need to explore all possible guard options through their $40M TPE before doing so. They have an opportunity to add a real difference-maker in the backcourt with that exception. I think we all assume they will use it on a backcourt piece, but you never know. They may use it to acquire a wing or further beef up the frontcourt.

If they don't use it on a guard, then yeah, Sexton should be a cheap option that needs to be considered. The 2026 point guard free agent class is nothing to get excited about, and depending on who you ask, Sexton may be the top unrestricted free agent point on the market.

The Hornets loved Sexton

Feb 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton (8) brings the ball up court during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Just because you trade someone doesn't mean you don't think you can win with them. Sure, it may be that way for some, but as it pertains to Collin Sexton, Jeff Peterson, Charles Lee, and everyone in the locker room loved what he brought to the organization.

“I want to thank him for everything he’s done in this very short time," Peterson said following his trade to Chicago. "He is every bit of the reason we’re in this position that we are in right now. His competitiveness on a nightly basis. He wants to play. The tenacity that he plays with, the shotmaking, getting to the rim, I could go on and on and on.”

There is a reason why Peterson signed him in free agency a year ago. It wasn't just to flip him at the deadline for a better option. It was to stabilize the bench and give them another veteran guard who can score.

The Hornets don't have a guard who can get downhill and put pressure on the rim like Sexton. Adding that element to this team is needed, whether it's in the form of a reunion with Sexton or not. Also, they know exactly what you're getting with him because they saw it on an everyday basis for half a season. He's low maintenance, affordable, and there doesn't need to be a long-term commitment to him.

He doesn't solve all of the Hornets' problems, but he can help that second unit.

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